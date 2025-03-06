Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano emphasized Lionel Messi did not sustain an injury after the player failed to make the roster for the second straight game.

Messi watched from the sidelines as Inter Miami triumphed 2-0 over Cavalier in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 match at Chase Stadium on Thursday night.

Messi also missed Miami's win over the Houston Dynamo in MLS on Sunday, leading the Texas side to offer fans who attended the game free tickets to another match later this season.

"As for Leo, I follow what the doctors tell me. The doctors told me that he doesn't have any injuries or scars. He is fatigued after playing three games in six days," said Mascherano after the match.

"The changes in weather, there have been a lot of situations. And since we want to take care of him and we don't want to make him feel fatigued, we decided to give him rest, knowing the risks we're facing. Obviously, not having the best player in the world is complicated. But we also have to take a step forward and know how to play without him."

Media watched the first 15 minutes of training on Wednesday morning, where Messi looked to be playing normally alongside his teammates. Fafà Picault was the only Inter Miami player training separately from the group as he recovers from an injury sustained in the first week of the 2025 season.

Messi also participated in training ahead of the match against Houston Dynamo before failing to travel with the club.

Still, the Herons managed well without the captain, as goals from Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende secured the first leg victory.

Cavalier initially kicked off the scoring in the first half, before VAR overturned the decision when finding evidence for offside.

Inter Miami returned to the pitch in the second half with a newfound energy and capitalized on the momentum by scoring the first official goal of the night in the 61st minute. Suarez's efforts to double the lead now give Miami a comfortable approach to the second leg on Thursday, Mar. 13 in Jamaica.

The Herons now prepare to host Charlotte FC on Sunday night at Chase Stadium in the MLS regular season.