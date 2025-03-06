Shaka Hislop believes that Tottenham need a "wake-up call" following their 1-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

A bunch of big clubs, including Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea, are interested Lamine Camara, and meanwhile Dusan Vlahovic could make way for Joshua Zirkzee and Randal Kolo Muani at Juventus. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- U.S. youth star Mbaye joins Pulisic at Milan

- Harvey Elliott, Arne Slot in 'honest' talks over Liverpool game time

- Antony's agent hits out at Man United's Amorim

- Millie Bright extends Chelsea contract to 2026

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all reportedly interested in Lamine Camara. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all among the notable European clubs who have been heavily scouting Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to Ekrem Konur. Spurs are stepping up their interest in the 21-year-old with Monaco willing to let him leave if an offer in the region of €45m to €50m is received.

- Calciomercato have offered an insight into Juventus' summer plans for their frontline. Thiago Motta remains an admirer of Joshua Zirkzee after the pair worked together at Bologna, and I Bianconeri's manager wants to sign the 23-year-old from Manchester United, who are being linked with Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres. Juventus also want to renew Randal Kolo Muani's loan from Paris Saint-Germain and offload Dusan Vlahovic to make room for Zirkzee.

- Manchester United are unlikely to move for Victor Osimhen when the striker's loan from Napoli to Galatasaray ends due to the 26-year-old wanting £400,000-per-week, claims Football Insider. The Red Devils are looking at Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, who has impressed despite his side's struggles in the Premier League this term.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Genoa defender Koni De Winter but will face competition from Internazionale, according to TEAMtalk, who add that I Nerazzurri scouted him against Empoli. Genoa are open to letting the 22-year-old leave in the summer and are willing to consider any offers worth €25m or above.

- Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement on a contract extension, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, with this following speculation about the versatile midfielder's future that included mentions of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Bayern are preparing the final contract and there is a plan for the 30-year-old to sign this week with his new deal running until 2029.