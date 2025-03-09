Mikel Arteta talks about Myles Lewis-Skelly's early substitution vs. PSV Eindhoven and looks ahead to Arsenal's upcoming game against Manchester United. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are close to appointing Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, a source has told ESPN.

The Gunners have been conducting a detailed process to identify a successor to Edu, who resigned from his position in November and has been on a six-month period of gardening leave since.

Berta, 53, was in talks to join AC Milan after leaving Atlético Madrid in January but talks with the Serie A club broke down.

Andrea Berta could be made Arsenal's sporting director in the next week, according to ESPN sources. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal had shortlisted Berta while considering a number of candidates including former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth, ex-Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky and Roberto Olabe, who will leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season.

However, a source has told ESPN that the north London club have progressed conversations with Berta in recent days and his appointment could be confirmed in the next week.

Arsenal declined to comment when contacted by ESPN. Berta's arrival would add valuable expertise to the club's recruitment unit, which has been led on an interim basis by Edu's assistant, Jason Ayto.

Berta spent 12 years at Atlético and is credited with helping the club compete with better-funded duo Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

Arsenal's process was led by managing director Richard Garlick with support from executive vice-chair Tim Lewis, while co-chair Josh Kroenke and manager Mikel Arteta were also involved.

Sources have told ESPN that Edu was approached by Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis to lead their multi-club group with an offer that would include a considerably increased salary.