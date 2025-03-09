Mark Ogden explains the problems Man United will face if they fail to qualify for Europe next season. (1:39)

Thousands of Manchester United fans marched in protest against the club's owners, the Glazer family, ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against Arsenal after claiming that the 20-time English champions are "slowly dying before our eyes" under the regime.

Fans chanted against the Glazers and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe with banners urging a change of ownership, including a flags bearing messages such as "We want our club back" and "Fight For United - Fight Glazer."

The march ended at Old Trafford moments before kick-off against Arsenal and was the most significant demonstration against the Glazers since United's Premier League home game against Liverpool in May 2021, which was abandoned before kick-off after over 200 fans broke into the stadium at a time when all games were played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Glazers, the owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL franchise, have controlled United since buying the club in May 2005 in a leveraged takeover that resulted in the Old Trafford team being plunged into more than £500 million ($646m) of debt due to the financial structure of the deal.

Man United fans made their feelings known about the club's ownership ahead of the game against Arsenal on Sunday. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ratcliffe's INEOS Group purchased a 27.7% stake in United in February 2024 and have since taken charge of the day-to-day running of the club, but while Ratcliffe has been subjected to hostile chants from supporters in recent weeks, the anger continues to be focused on the Glazers who refuse to sell their controlling stake.

"The club is slowly dying before our eyes, on and off the pitch and the blame lies squarely at the current ownership model," Steve Crompton of fans group The 1958 said in a statement on Tuesday. "The club is facing financial armageddon. Debt is the road to ruin.

"Our voices matter. Our community matters. Our club matters. Now, more than ever, we must come together to fight for what is right. We all know the problem at our club, we have always known."

United head coach Ruben Amorim voiced his support for the fans' protest when asked about the planned march following Thursday's Europa League draw against Real Sociedad in Spain.

"People have the right to protest," Amorim said. "I think it's a good thing to do that. It's party of our club. Everybody has a voice."