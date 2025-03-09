Tottenham come from behind to secure a point against Bournemouth (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said his side must be more clinical if they want to fight with the "big boys" after watching them outplay Tottenham Hotspur but only draw 2-2 in a chaotic Premier League clash on Sunday.

Spaniard Iraola has performed marvels at the south coast club. Two years ago, when Iraola's predecessor Gary O'Neil was in charge, Bournemouth came to Spurs and earned a 3-2 win that was crucial in their battle to avoid relegation.

This time, they arrived knowing victory would put them seventh, one point behind fifth-placed champions Manchester City, and within touching distance of the top four.

Goals by Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson were scant reward for some dazzling Bournemouth football in the balmy spring sunshine and they were made to rue their lack of ruthlessness as Spurs hit back from 2-0 down to grab an undeserved point.

"Before coming here it is probably not a bad result but after how the game went and how well we performed, we are not happy with a point," Iraola, whose side suffered narrow losses to Wolves and Brighton in their last two league games, said of more dropped points.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth did enough to earn all three points from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"We have to win the games when we are the better team and we were the better team. We have to be more clinical and smarter.

"We were winning and we need to kill the game. If we want to fight with the big boys then we need to compete better."

But for Pape Matar Sarr's fortunate goal for Spurs in the 67th minute, shortly after Evanilson had made it 2-0, Bournemouth might have gone on to win by a large margin.

However, goalkeeper Kepa's rush of blood when he took down Son Heung-Min in the area allowed the South Korea international to earn 13th-placed Spurs a point they barely merited.

"The first goal we conceded is a matter of luck but the second one we should do better, defend better, it's a cheap penalty to concede," Iraola said. "I think Son is smart.

"He goes to one side and forces the contact but Kepa gives the referee an option."

For Tottenham it was a error-strewn display that summed up their league season, although they were handed a boost with several first-team players back from the treatment room ahead of Thursday's season-saving Europa League last 16 second leg clash at home to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Central defender Cristian Romero returned after a three-month lay-off but he was rusty and eventually replaced by partner Micky van de Ven who also made a welcome comeback after yet more injury woes.

Striker Dominic Solanke came through unscathed after suffering an injury scare in the 1-0 defeat by Alkmaar in the first leg on Thursday.

"Brilliant to get Micky out there as well. I think before Thursday night that was key for us to get some minutes into these guys and thankfully they got through it unscathed," head coach Ange Postecoglou told reporters.