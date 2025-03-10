Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham, while AC Milan are preparing to offer Christian Pulisic a new contract. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

- Source: Arsenal close to appointing Berta as SD

- USMNT's Dest makes PSV return after ACL tear

- Ancelotti: Mbappé's form will waver at Real Madrid

Chelsea and Man United appear set to battle it out for the signature of Jobe Bellingham. Richard Sellers/PA Images

- Chelsea are ready to make a big-money offer to beat the competition and ensure they sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to The Sun, which insists that the Blues' interest is "game changing." Arsenal and Manchester United have been monitoring the 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, while there has been interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. It was reported on Sunday that Man United were looking at three players from the Championship: Bellingham, his teammate Chris Rigg, and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

- Christian Pulisic's AC Milan contract runs until 2027, with the Serie A club having the option for another year, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Rossoneri have a new contract ready for the United States attacker to sign. Due to the 26-year-old's importance to the club, Milan are proposing a deal that would run until 2028 and include an option for 2029.

- Manchester City are speaking to the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz ahead of a possible summer move, according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old is expected to leave Die Werkself at the end of the season, but the Citizens will face competition from Bayern Munich for the Germany international's signature.

- Chelsea are keeping an eye on the situation of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and will jump at the chance to sign him this summer if it arises, according to TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old wants to be paid in line with some of the Red Devils' biggest names but the club is trying to reduce their wage bill.

- Internazionale are keen to sign Nico Paz and the Como attacking midfielder is also open to joining the Serie A leaders, reports Corriere dello Sport. Even so, negotiations over a deal could be awkward to complete due to Real Madrid's clause that would allow them to re-sign the 20-year-old for €9 million in the summer and Como's option to stop that clause for €20m-€25m.

play 2:54 Does Arsenal need a high-profile striker? Shaka Hislop and Frank Leboeuf debate on whether Arsenal will need a striker after a 1-1 draw vs. Manchester United.

Liverpool could still get a transfer from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires on June 30 if the Spanish choose to sign him in the new FIFA-approved transfer window that will open before this summer's Club World Cup. (Daily Express)

- Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is already working to keep Randal Kolo Muani, who has impressed since his January loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and the Bianconeri will offer €10m to extend his stay for another season, while also negotiating a deal to make the move permanent. (Calciomercato)

- A contract for Joshua Kimmich to commit his future to Bayern Munich until 2029 is all ready for the Germany midfielder to sign. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Everton are considering a £40m move for Club Brugge's Ecuador international defender Joel Ordóñez in the summer, as they prepare for life without star centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. (Football Insider)

- Spanish winger Yeremay Hernández -- who has been linked with interest from Chelsea, Como and Napoli -- could leave Deportivo La Coruña if the club does not achieve promotion to LaLiga this season. (AS)

- Barcelona are interested in Millonarios striker Neiser Villarreal, whose contract expires in December. (Sport)

- Bayern Munich see AFC Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen as a potential signed and are gathering information on him. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari is the topic of interest from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider)

- Matteo Gabbia is the only centre-back definitely staying at AC Milan in the summer, with the Serie A giants willing to listen to offers for Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlovic and Malick Thiaw. (Calciomercato)

- There could be an exodus following Juventus' humiliating 4-0 defeat to Atalanta, as Dušan Vlahović is likely to leave, Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz could go out on loan with Manchester City liking the latter and also wanting Andrea Cambiaso, while Mattia Perin could also depart. (Tuttosport)

- Leeds United are tracking Kalvin Phillips' progress during the midfielder's loan from Manchester City to Ipswich Town, as they hope to get promoted to the Premier League and bring him back to the club. (The Sun)

- Al-Riyadh, FC Dallas and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the various clubs from around the world keeping an eye on Everton centre-back Michael Keane, whose contract expires in the summer. (Daily Mail)