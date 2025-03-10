Open Extended Reactions

Cedric Teuchert scored a goal with an assist as St. Louis City SC picked up its first win of the season and extended the misery of the defending champion LA Galaxy with a 3-0 victory Sunday in Carson, California.

Marcel Hartel and Simon Becher also scored goals for St. Louis City (1-0-2, 5 points), who found the back of the net for the first time this season after opening with a pair of scoreless draws. Roman Burki made eight saves for his third clean sheet in three games.

St. Louis City is the 11th team in MLS history to not allow a goal over their first three league games in a season.

The Galaxy have not only lost all three MLS games this season, its four straight to begin 2025 when counting a Concacaf Champions Cup loss last week to Costa Rica's CS Herediano. The Galaxy are the first team in MLS history to start a title defense with three consecutive league losses.

Novak Micovic made two saves for the Galaxy (0-3-0, 0 points), who have given up seven total goals in their three MLS defeats so far this season, while scoring once.