Liverpool's goal machine Salah, Mbappe second after Lewandowski : Stats

It was an action-packed weekend in European football with shock losses for big teams and La Liga title race getting even tighter.

In the Premier League Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City to jump to third while Mo Salah-powered Liverpool extended their lead at the top as Manchester United drew with Arsenal. In La Liga, Atletico Madrid's shock defeat to Getafe stalled them in the race, while Real Madrid drew level with Barcelona on points, who didn't play this weekend after the sudden death of their team doctor.

In Bundesliga, leaders Bayern Munich were stunned by Bochum, which didn't affect their standing while Serie A leaders Inter Milan had to fight back for a win against Monza after trailing by multiple goals. An in Ligue 1, Ousmane Dembele continued living his best life for PSG, with a brace and a win.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

30 years

This was Nottingham Forest's first win over the reigning Premier League champion since beating Manchester United in December 1994. Fun fact: Erling Haaland's father Alfie was in the Forest team that day.

9

Nottingham Forest snapped a 9-game league winless streak vs Manchester City, getting their first win since a 3-2 win at Maine Road in the second tier back in December 1997.

9

Pep Guardiola has 9 losses in 28 Premier League games this season, tying for his most league losses in a single season as head coach (9 in 2019-20). Will this be a new record before the season ends?

243

Mohamed Salah overtook Gordon Hodgson to be third on Liverpool's all-time goal scorers leaderboard, with 243 goals (and counting.)

44

Salah has a career-high 44 goal contributions (27 goals, 17 assists) in the Premier League this season, breaking the tie with Luis Suárez (43 in 2013-14) for the club record.

184

Salah also tied Sergio Agüero for 5th on the all-time Premier League top scorers list, with 184 goals.

1

Son Heung-Min's goal to tie the match 2-2 vs Bournemouth was his first game-tying or game-winning goal in the Premier League this season. Compare this to last season, where Son had 8 such goals in the Premier League, tied for 6th most by any player.

3

Bruno Fernandes scored his 3rd direct free kick this season in all competitions. No other Premier League player has more than 1 such goal.

1

Fernandes is now the first Manchester United player to score multiple direct free-kick goals in a single Premier League season since 2013-14, when Wayne Rooney (3) and Juan Mata (2) did it.

1

Cole Palmer missed his first career penalty kick in the Premier League (12 of 13). Before this, he was 1 of 2 players with 100% conversion rate on penalty kicks in the last 5 Premier League seasons (Callum Wilson is the other).

9

Marc Cucurella's goal was the 9th scored by Chelsea from outside the box this season in the Premier League, tying Nottingham Forest for 2nd most by any team (Manchester City has 10).

1

This is the first time in any competition that Atlético Madrid has lost a match it lead in the final 5 minutes since January 2017 vs Las Palmas (led 2-1 in the 88th minute).

1

Diego Simeone suffered his first career loss against Jose Bordalas as manager.

86

Atletico's streak of 86 straight La Liga games staying unbeaten when leading at any point was snapped by Getafe. This was the longest active streak by any team in the Top 5 European leagues.

1

Getafe's goal was the first game-tying or game-winning goal allowed by Atletico Madrid in the final 5 minutes + stoppage time in La Liga this season.

1

Mauro Arambarri scored his first career La Liga brace in 205 matches. The last player to score multiple goals vs Atletico Madrid in the 88 minute and later was Hugo Duro with Valencia in Nov. 7, 2021 (3-3 draw).

255

Through first 20 minutes of the match, Vinicius Junior had covered a distance of 255, compared to just 135 by all Rayo Vallecano players (over 21 km/h).

18

Kylian Mbappe has 18 La Liga goals this season, which is second after Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (21). Overall, he has scored 29 goals this season in all competitions, tying Hugo Sánchez in 1985-86 and Davor Suker in 1996-97 for the 5th-most goals in a player's first season for Real Madrid in all competitions.

103

Vinicius Junior has scored 103 career goals for Real Madrid, 1 behind Ronaldo Nazario (104) for most by a Brazilian for Real Madrid.

9

Since Luka Modric made his debut in September 2012, his 61 assists are the 9th most in La Liga.

5

Sevilla now has the second-longest active unbeaten streak away from home in La Liga, with 5 straight games without a loss (Barcelona leads with 6).

35 years

Juventus' 4-0 loss to Atalanta ties the club's largest margin of defeat in the last 35 years, and is the club's worst home loss in that span. The 4 goals allowed are also the club's most in a home Serie A game since 2011 vs Parma.

22 seconds

Roma beat Empoli 1-0 with a goal from Matias Soule 22 seconds into the game. Prior to this, the last Serie A team that had won 1-0 with a goal in the opening minute was Parma in 2020.

1

This was Inter Milan's first Serie A win after trailing by multiple goals since May 6, 2022 vs Empoli. They had lost their last 6 such instances.

1

This was Bayern's first home Bundesliga loss in the last 15 seasons after leading by multiple goals.

33 years

This was Bochum's first win at Bayern Munich in Bundesliga play since August 28, 1991. They had a 16-game winless streak at Bayern Munich in Bundesliga since then.

10

Bayern's 10-game home Bundesliga winning streak came to and end. In fact Bayern had scored 3+ goals in each of the previous 10 home games, and now fell one short of tying the league record.

1

Bayer Leverkusen failed to score in back-to-back home matches in all competitions for the 1st time under Xabi Alonso.

20

Ousmane Dembele has already scored 20 goals in 16 appearances in 2025. This already 7 more than what he scored in 42 games in 2024. His 20 goals are the most by a player in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2025 in all competitions.

(Stats courtesy ESPN Stats & Information Group)