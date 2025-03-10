Socceroos Depth Chart: Injuries galore ahead of crunch qualifiers

Open Extended Reactions

The Socceroos are back. Later this week, head coach Tony Popovic will unveil his squad for the penultimate pair of fixtures in the third phase of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Australia's men first face Indonesia in Sydney on March 20, before jetting off to face China in Hangzhou five days later.

Second in Group C, the Socceroos' automatic qualification destiny remains in their hands. However, they are also just a point clear of a trailing pack of four nations, and further slip-ups could prove devastatingly costly.

Trying to predict Popovic's thinking is fraught, but here is ESPN's best attempt.

Goalkeeper

Starter: Mathew Ryan

Next in line: Paul Izzo, Lawrence Thomas

Injured: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Joe Gauci

In the XI: Ryan was tapped to start the Socceroos' most recent qualifier against Bahrain and the combination of him getting some much-needed football under his belt after transferring to Lens in January, in addition to Gauci's hip injury, means the 32-year-old is almost certain to retain his place.

Rising: Out of action since he was forced off in Barnsley's win over Rotherham last month, Gauci's injury could open the door for Izzo to serve as the primary back-up, with the 30-year-old well entrenched as Randers' starter.

Talking point: Now back playing regular minutes in a high-quality league, a strong performance from Ryan could prove enough to see off the challenge from Gauci and re-establish himself as the Australia's No. 1 for the foreseeable future.

Left-back

Starter: Aziz Behich

Next in line: Callum Elder, Jacob Italiano, Jordan Courtney-Perkins

Injured: Jordan Bos, Jacob Farrell

In the XI: With fears that Bos could be set for a long-term stint on the sidelines with his hamstring injury, Behich will likely start; the veteran is still one of Melbourne City's best and most dependable players.

Rising: A fixture in Australia's junior national sides even when he was marooned in Borussia Mönchengladbach's youth setup, Italiano has shown versatility as he logs much needed senior minutes for Austrian Bundesliga side Grazer AK.

Talking point: Bos and Farrell have long been considered the future of the Socceroos' left-back position, but the best ability remains availability, meaning the steadfast, ultra-professional Behich is the present.

Centre-back

Starters: Cameron Burgess, Jason Geria, Jack Iredale

Next in line: Kye Rowles, Milos Degenek, Alex Grant, Nectarios Triantis, Kai Trewin, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant

Injured: Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati, Hayden Matthews, Thomas Deng, Gianni Stensness

In the XI: Despite limited minutes with Ipswich Town and Albirex Niigata, Popovic has shown trust in Burgess and Geria. And, given the wave of injuries hitting the position and the likelihood they'll be left on an island against Indonesian and Chinese counter-attacks, that will count for plenty.

Rising: Iredale has become a mainstay of Hibernian's defence as they have stormed up the Scottish Premiership table and brings another left-footed dimension to the side if Burgess is going to play centrally to replace Souttar.

Talking point: What was once a position of strength for the Socceroos is now one of their biggest question marks amidst an onslaught of injuries. We're guaranteed to get the fourth different starting unit in Popovic's fifth game regardless but, amidst the many absences, could the coach be mulling a switch to a back four?

Right-back

Starter: Lewis Miller

Next in line: Ryan Strain, Fran Karačić, Dylan Pierias, Nathaniel Atkinson, Jason Geria

In the XI: Miller has started all four games of Popovic's tenure and while he's not consistently playing 90 minutes for Hibs every week, he's still logging enough amidst their surge up the table to keep him in the frame.

Rising: Karačić hasn't featured for the Socceroos since the 2022 World Cup but has finally nailed down consistent football at Croatian side NK Lokomotiva and is doing all he can to change that. The 28-year-old has played almost every minute of every game for Lokosi this HNL season and recently donned the armband.

Talking point: Another window has arrived for the Socceroos and there's still no clear standout at right-back. Miller's run of starts suggests he's inching ahead, but Strain is a good systemic fit and back from injury. Karačić, Pierias, and Atkinson are all pushing and, if Popovic switches to a back-four, Geria is in contention, too.

Central midfield

Starters: Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill

Next in line: Max Balard, Massimo Luongo, Patrick Yazbek, Anthony Cáceres, Nectarios Triantis, Jordi Valadon, Ryan Teague, Josh Nisbet, Angus Thurgate

Injured: Cameron Devlin

In the XI: Irvine is perhaps the most nailed-on player in the Socceroos: a machine of an athlete playing week-in and week-out in the Bundesliga, who also serves as an exemplary leader and professional. There's little reason to think he won't start. O'Neill was sent off in Standard Liège's last game, but with two crucial games on tap, brings a level of familiarity and international experience for Popovic. The suspension means he can fly into camp early, too.

Rising: Triantis has been a revelation as a deep-lying midfielder for Hibs and, given he can also cover at centre-back, he has to be considered a major chance to receive a maiden call-up at 21-years-old.

Talking point: Could 2025 see a new cohort of central midfielders enter the national team fold? The Socceroos' midfield stocks weren't exactly grizzled to begin with but in the likes of Balard, Triantis, Teague, Valadon, Jake Hollman, Calem Nieuwenhof, a new group is forcing their way into contention.

Advanced midfield

Starter: Anthony Cáceres

Next in line: Mathew Leckie, Nicolas Milanovic, Anthony Kalik, Ajdin Hrustić

Injured: Riley McGree

In the XI: If Popovic opts to utilise two inverted wingers again, a No. 10 might not even play. Cáceres, who started against Bahrain and has been logging goals and assists for Sydney FC, has form if one does.

Rising: Finally beginning to string together some games for Melby City, Leckie is the type of footballing machine you'd have to think Popovic would relish having in his squad, to say nothing of the talent he brings.

Talking point: What does Hrustić's international future look like? At 28, he remains one of the most technically gifted players in Australia's ranks -- injuries and form issues mean the Socceroos could be light on that profile this window -- but he's hardly played for relegation-threatened Serie B outfit Salernitana in 2025.

Left wing

Starter: Craig Goodwin

Next in line: Mat Leckie, Marco Tilio, Anthony Kalik, Sam Silvera, Adrian Segecic

Injured: Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe

In the XI: Another one of the Socceroos' most regular contributors, Goodwin has been able to stay healthy and play regular minutes for Al Wehda, which will likely see him feature as either a traditional winger or inverting.

Rising: Finding a run of form in recent weeks, Tilio has been able to log a run of consecutive starts for the first time in nearly two years over the past month. Not only does he bring a skillset well-suited to breaking down low-blocks, he also fits well in an inverted role.

Talking point: Are injuries threatening to derail McGree's international career? The Middlesbrough midfielder's skillset is ideally suited to playing in the system Popovic has deployed to this point, but he just can't stay healthy. McGree is yet to log a Championship minute in 2025 as he battles the latest in a string of injuries.

Right wing

Starter: Nestory Irankunda

Next in line: Martin Boyle, Jed Drew, Nicholas Milanovic

In the XI: Loan moves don't always work out for young Australians, but Bayern Munich appears to have found a perfect fit for Irankunda at Swiss side Grasshoppers. The 19-year-old has become an instant starter in Tomas Oral's side and was named their player of the month for February.

Rising: Goals and assists were flowing for Drew at the start of the A-League Men season and, while he's yet to get off the mark with new club TSV Hartberg, he's already logging starts in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Talking Point: Can Irankunda play as a winger in Popovic's system? The teenager looked out of sorts when he started in an inverted role against China and, if that system continues, he might find his short-term national team future lies up top.

Strikers

Starter: Mitch Duke

Next in line: Kusini Yengi, Noah Botić, Mohamed Touré, Anthony Carter, Adam Taggart, Brandon Borrello

Injured: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

In the XI: Socceroos fans may bemoan Duke's continued hold on the No. 9 role, but he's earned the trust of both previous coach Graham Arnold and now Popovic, and will likely continue to play until someone seizes the position from him.

Rising: There are two young strikers challenging Yengi as Duke's heir apparent. Netting a brace in Randers' 4-2 win over Brøndby IF on Sunday, Touré now has 11 goal involvements in 20 senior games this season, while Botić has started to put it all together for Western United, leading the A-League Men scoring charts with 10 goals.

Talking point: Can Australia's strikers stand up and be counted when they're needed most? It feels like an age since the Socceroos had someone banging them in consistently and with six points desperately needed this window, now would be a good time for someone to seize that mantle.