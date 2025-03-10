Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said he still has faith in striker Rasmus Højlund and found hope in his substitute performance at the end of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

After a poor first-half, United took the lead just before the break with a superb Bruno Fernandes free-kick before Arsenal's Declan Rice equalised on 74 minutes.

Højlund came off the bench shortly after and had a couple of chances to put United back ahead but failed to find the back of the net.

Rooney said there is reason for optimism though, despite the Denmark international not scoring in his last 20 appearances.

"There was one chance where his shot was blocked after he had shown fantastic movement to get to the near post," Rooney told the BBC's "Match of the Day 2."

"He goes once, he checks back, goes again, got across Gabriel and got a good contact on his shot, so he had done everything right. It is only a great block that stops the goal.

"The one that will be highlighted, though, is the one where Rice gets back and tackles him after the ball breaks for him in the area, and that was purely down to a lack of confidence.

Rasmus Højlund has not scored in his last 20 appearances for Man United. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

"You see Højlund take a touch and then he is looking up to see where he wants to put his shot when he doesn't have the time for that. That's the kind of scenario where, as a striker, if you are scoring goals you don't even have to look up -- you know where the goal is.

"That really showed how much he needs a goal.

"I've got faith in him. He's a good player who works hard, which is really important. He needs that bit of luck as well, but once he gets a break then more goals will follow. As a striker for Manchester United, when you are not scoring goals there is a lot of pressure and a lot of people questioning if you can do it for United.

"The best thing for Højlund to do is simplify it. Making runs into the penalty box is as easy at it comes. There was an attack late on against Arsenal I highlighted on Match of the Day 2 where Alejandro Garnacho is about to put in a cross and Hojlund needs to have that desire to get in the box.

"He goes to go, then for some reason he stops. If he carries on his run then he is in the right place around about the six yard box to get a tap-in for the winner when Bruno Fernandes' shot is saved.

"When you are short of confidence you have got to make sure you make it into the penalty area and put yourself in a position where you can score. We are still waiting to see Højlund find his feet for United, but it's important to point out that the whole team have not been at their best.

"I feel for him from that point of view because, nine times out of 10, forwards rely on their team-mates for service.

"United have not been playing well or creating enough chances, so he has not been in a team dominating possession, sliding balls in behind the defence or putting balls into the box."