Liverpool have announced a multi-year kit deal with Adidas that will begin next season, replacing existing manufacturer Nike.

The club previously sported Adidas kits between 1985 to 1996, and again between 2006 and 2012. Liverpool did not say how long the new Adidas deal would be. British media reports previously said it was a five-year agreement worth more than £60 million per year.

The Premier League record kit deal belongs to Manchester United after they signed a £90m-per-year contract with Adidas in July 2023.

"Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome adidas back into the LFC family," Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said in a statement on Monday.

Liverpool have had some iconic kits with Adidas. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time. adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn't be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on pitch performance. We'd like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future."

"The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created," Adidas chief executive Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. "We are honored to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level and are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans."