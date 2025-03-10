Gab Marcotti assesses where it's going wrong for Manchester City and believes they need to provide more service for Erling Haaland. (1:26)

Pep Guardiola has said that qualifying for the Champions League would make Manchester City's season "a big success."

City, champions in the last four years, are fifth in the Premier League table with 10 games to go. Guardiola has had to deal with a number of injuries to key players, including missing Ballon d'Or winner Rodri since September.

The City boss believes, because of the issues he has faced, securing Champions League qualification would be a significant achievement.

"Qualification for the Champions League would be a big success but you have to win it," Guardiola said.

"I want to qualify for the Champions League. It will not be good [if City miss out] but I saw what happened with other teams in the past in the Premier League.

"Not being in the Champions League would be a problem but there are teams who didn't qualify who have come back and are there."

City could finish fifth and still qualify for the Champions League. The strong performances of English teams in UEFA competitions means the Premier League is on course to be awarded an extra Champions League place.

It could offer a safety net to City, but Guardiola has said it won't matter if his team cannot build a winning run between now and the end of the season.

"Whether there are five or six or seven [places], you have to win games," he said.

"In sport, in knockout games sometimes details make the difference but in the Premier League over 38 games if you are not able to finish in the first four or five it is because we were not good enough."

City are next in action against Brighton, who are sixth, at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. They're looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Guardiola said after the game that his team had not been able to move the ball quickly enough and Rúben Dias has suggested part of the issue was a dry pitch at the City Ground.

"With the pitch dry it makes things a bit more difficult," Dias said.

"Last season here, Fulham was again. It depends on the weather as well and good will from everyone to make the game fast.

"We're still there, try to look for the spaces. They have a low block and we need to be as versatile as we can to look for the spaces. Because the spaces will be there one way or the other. Always looking to do something better."