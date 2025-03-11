Open Extended Reactions

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and ex-Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney will join forces to co-manage the England Soccer Aid side at Old Trafford in June.

The event, co-founded by singer Robbie Williams and supported by UNICEF, has raised over £106 million ($137m) for charity since its inception in 2006.

England will take on a Rest of the World XI in a match filled with celebrities and former athletes.

Fury, who announced his retirement from boxing in January, will take charge of the England side along with Rooney, who will also play in the match.

Ex-England stars Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Joe Hart and Jermain Defoe as well as Lionesses legends Jill Scott, Steph Houghton and Toni Duggan have been confirmed to play. Sir Mo Farah, Louis Tomlinson, Sam Quek and Steven Bartlett are also in the mix.

"Tyson Fury: England manager ... Who would ever have thought it," Fury said.

"I have had some big fights in my career and the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.

"Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year -- and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney. How can we lose?

Wayne Rooney will co-manage the England side with Tyson Fury OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

"The work UNICEF does all around the world is so special and so important. I really hope that you can come along and support us this summer."

Rooney said he was looking forward to linking up with United fan Fury.

"I have been completely blown away by the success of Soccer Aid for UNICEF," Rooney said.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would be this successful. I'm so proud that Soccer Aid has raised more than £106m for UNICEF since 2006 -- very few things in life give me as much joy as knowing children's lives will have been made better because of it.

"Last year, the match raised £15m and we want to make this year bigger and better than ever."