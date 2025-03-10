Liverpool vs PSG: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Julien Laurens talks about PSG's chances against Liverpool in their Champions League second-leg tie at Anfield, after falling to a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture. (1:29)

Laurens: PSG to have 'no fear' in Liverpool UCL clash (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are back at Anfield on Tuesday night for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool produced a classic smash-and-grab in Paris last week to take a 1-0 win in the first leg against the Ligue 1 leaders.

PSG had all the chances in that game, but were denied by brilliance from Alisson Becker in goal.

Since that first leg, both teams have been in league action, with Liverpool overcoming a lacklustre first half to beat Southampton 3-1, while PSG rested a host of first-team players in their 4-1 win against Rennes.

Luis Enrique's side had 27 shots compared to Liverpool's 2 in the first leg, but Harvey Elliott's goal separates these two teams heading into this second leg, with Alisson's nine saves a pivotal factor.

Slot said Liverpool were fortunate in Paris so he will know that his team will have to put in a much-improved performance if they are to add a deep run in the Champions League in a season that seems destined to bring the club their 20th league title.

The last time PSG went to Anfield, they faced heartbreak in a group stage game in the 2018-19 season, when Liverpool won 3-2, thanks to a late winner from Roberto Firmino.

Whichever side prevails in this tie will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarterfinals, with the English club holding a 3-1 advantage after the first leg of that tie.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery + in the UK, on Paramount + in the United States, and on SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key details:

Date: Tuesday, March 11 at 20:00 GMT (16:00 ET; 01:30 IST on Wednesday).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Istvan Kovacs

VAR: Bastian Dankert

Harvey Elliott's goal proved the difference in Paris last week. Liverpool FC

Team news:

Liverpool

Conor Bradley, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return early April

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return mid March

PSG

Luis Enrique has no injuries to contend with, and has a fully fit squad to pick from for this game.

Expected lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

LB: Andy Robertson | CB: Virgil van Dijk | CB: Ibrahima Konate | RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

LW: Cody Gakpo | CF: Diogo Jota | RW: Mohamed Salah

PSG

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

LB: Nuno Mendes | CB: Willian Pacho | CB: Marquinhos | RB: Achraf Hakimi

CM: Joao Neves | CM: Vitinha | CM: Fabian Ruiz

LW: Desire Doue | CF: Ousmane Dembélé | RW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Stats:

With their win in the first leg, Liverpool snapped a run of five games without an away win against French opposition in European competition.

Liverpool's -25 shot differential in the first leg is tied for the worst by a winning team in a UCL knockout game since 2003-04.

Before that first leg, PSG were unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions, and had a 10-game winning run coming into that game.

Mohamed Salah has now only scored one goal in his last UCL knockout stage games.

Latest news and analysis:

Heist at the Parc des Princes: How Liverpool stole the first leg

A stellar Alisson Becker, inspired changes from Slot, and a result that should never have been, here's how that first leg panned out last week.

Luis Campos rages at ref over Konaté incident

Konate might have been sent off for a push in the back of Bradley Barcola, but the referees didn't see it that way, which led to PSG soccer adviser Luis Campos screaming at them.

Credit chaotic Núñez for Liverpool's comeback win

His Liverpool career may have an expiration date, but until that day comes, fans will continue to sing his name.

Can goalkeepers Alisson and Kelleher both stay at Liverpool?

Giorgi Mamardashvili is on his way from Valencia to Liverpool in the summer. So who makes way for him in the squad?

Mo Salah: Arne Slot angry at Liverpool's first-half showing

Salah revealed Slot was frustrated with his team's lacklustre first-half display against Southampton, with the Premier League leaders coming from behind after the break to win the game 3-1.