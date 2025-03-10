Man United vs Real Sociedad: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Ruben Amorim believes captain Bruno Fernandes is always a great example for the other Manchester United players following their 1-1 draw vs. Arsenal. (0:32)

Manchester United host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The first leg ended 1-1 with goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mikel Oyarzabal keeping things level as the teams arrive at Old Trafford.

In San Sebastian, United were the better team for the most part, but simply couldn't make the most of their possession, or their chances.

"I felt the team was in control of the game and after the goal we were so near to the second goal with transitions. You felt in the stadium they were nervous. But in the end, when momentum changes, we get tired more easily. We take the game to Old Trafford and try to win there," United coach Ruben Amorim said after the first leg.

Tiredness could well be a big issue for Amorim with his fit senior players racking up the minutes over the past few weeks after a series of injuries depleted the squad.

They showed resolve on Sunday with a determined draw against title-chasing Arsenal and they will bank on Real Sociedad's poor run of form continuing.

In their late Sunday kickoff at home against Sevilla, Sociedad struggled to create chances and lost 1-0. What will give them a boost, though, is the return of talisman Martin Zubimendi in midfield -- having missed the United game due to illness, he played the last half hour in LaLiga.

Which of the two struggling offensive units will click at Old Trafford? Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States and Sony LIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Thursday, Mar 13 at 20:00 UK (16:00 ET; 01:30 IST on Friday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: TBC

VAR: TBC

Manchester United host Real Sociedad on Thursday. Cesar Ortiz/Soccrates/Getty Images

Team news:

Manchester United

Harry Maguire, D, knock, DOUBT

Altay Bayindir, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, OUT, expected return Mar. 15

Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Real Sociedad

Alvaro Odriozola, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Luka Sucic, M, knee, DOUBT

Jon Pacheco, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Arsen Zakharyan, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Mar.30

Expected Lineups:

Real Sociedad

GK Alex Remiro

LB Javi Lopez | CB Igor Zubeldia | CB Aritz Elustondo | RB Jon Aramburu

DM Martin Zubimendi

LM Ander Barrenetxea | AM Brais Mendez | AM Pablo Marin | RM Takefusa Kuba

ST Mikel Oyarzabal

Manchester United

GK André Onana

CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Leny Yoro

LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Joshua Zirkzee

ST Rasmus Højlund

Stats:

Manchester United have the highest average possession in Europa League this season (59.3%). Real Sociedad are 17th with 52.0%.

Only Bodo/Glimt (23) and Galatasaray (22) have scored more than Real Sociedad (21) in the Europa League this season. However, Sociedad and Man United are both scoring at 1.9 goals per game (6th and 7th best in the competition).

Both teams have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions. Man United beat Ipswich 3-2 in the Premier League while Real Sociedad beat Leganes 3-0 in LaLiga (both home wins).

