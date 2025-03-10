Johnny Cardoso's header finds the back of the net for Real Betis in the first half against Real Madrid. (0:54)

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Monday that the United States men's national team will face Turkey and Switzerland in a pair of friendlies in June that will serve as preparation for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will face Turkey on June 7 in East Hartford, Connecticut, with a match against Switzerland in Nashville, Tennessee. three days later. The matches will be held just over a year before the U.S. co-hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. Details on the location of the USMNT training camp that will be held prior to the matches will be released at a later date.

The match against Turkey marks the first time that the two teams have squared off since a 2-1 win for the USMNT back on June 1, 2014, in which Fabian Johnson and Clint Dempsey scored at Red Bull Arena.

The Americans' all-time record against Turkey is 2-1-1. The U.S. also defeated Turkey 2-1 in Philadelphia on May 29, 2010. Turkey's lone win in the series came during the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup, a 2-1 win in St. Etienne, France.

The U.S. hasn't fared as well against the Swiss, recording a 1-4-4 all-time record.

The teams last met in St. Gallen, Switzerland on May 30, 2021, with the home side claiming a 2-1 win. The lone U.S. win came on Oct. 17, 2007, with Michael Bradley's goal securing a 1-0 win in Basel.

The teams also met in their opening match of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, where Eric Wynalda's 44th-minute free kick resulted in a 1-1 draw at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan.