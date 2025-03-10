Open Extended Reactions

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola will now be assuming the role of Mexico Football Federation interim president for upcoming events sanctioned by Concacaf and FIFA, given the absence of a permanent figure.

Mikel Arriola will now hold a dual role as president of both Liga MX and Mexico's federation. Getty Images

Juan Carlos Rodríguez, nicknamed "La Bomba," previously held the position of FMF president before resigning in December 2024. Under Rodríguez, Mexico had three national team coaches: Diego Cocca, Jaime Lozano and Javier "Vasco" Aguirre.

Though Rodríguez resigned about three months ago, Arriola was only appointed to the new role on March 9. He is set to serve as the Mexican representative in all sanctioned events.

The owners of the Liga MX clubs will hold a general assembly in May to make Arriola's position official. They can also vote in a new league president if they choose.

Arriola took over as Liga MX and Liga de Expansion president in 2021, but it remains unknown if he will continue to assume his responsibilities as head of both leagues under this new restructure.

"According to the social statute of the FMF, the president commissioner has the power to represent the federation in all kinds of congresses, assemblies, meetings, tournaments and competitions convened by the national and international sports organizations of which it is a member," the Mexican Football Federation said in a statement.

"Therefore, and in accordance with the powers conferred by the statute itself, from this date, Mikel Arriola will be the one who will exercise the international representation of our association and for these purposes he will hold the position of president of the FMF, which is the position recognized in FIFA and Concacaf."