Manchester City Women have sacked head coach Gareth Taylor just five days before their League Cup final match against Chelsea, the club confirmed on Monday.

City managing director Charlotte O'Neill thanked Taylor for his service to the club, but said results had not been good enough, with the side fourth in the Women's Super League (WSL), 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"Manchester City prides itself on competing at the top of the WSL and on its outstanding record of qualifying for European competition," O'Neill said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, results this season have so far not reached this high standard.

"With six games of the WSL campaign remaining, we believe that a change of management will breathe fresh life into our bid to ensure qualification for the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Gareth for all of his efforts during his many years at City. Our FA Cup and League Cup triumphs will remain special moments in the history of this football club.

"We wish him all the best for the future."

Nick Cushing will take over the side for the rest of the season.