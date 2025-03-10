Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given his backing to manager Ruben Amorim and said the Portuguese coach will remain at the club "for a long time."

Amorim has endured a difficult start after taking over from Erik ten Hag in November. The 40-year-old has won just 11 of his 26 games in charge, prompting suggestions that United could look to make a change in the summer.

Ratcliffe, however, has given Amorim a vote of confidence and backed the former Sporting CP coach to have a lengthy spell at Old Trafford.

"If I actually look at the squad which is available to Ruben, I think he is doing a really good job to be honest," Ratcliffe said in an interview with the BBC. "I think Ruben is an outstanding young manager. I really do. He's an excellent manager and I think he will be there for a long time."

United are languishing 14th in the table after the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday. It follows an eighth-place finish last season -- the club's lowest in the Premier League era -- and Ratcliffe offered a damning assessment of the squad he inherited when he purchased a minority stake in the club a year ago.

"Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mold the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time," he said. "We've got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future."

Ratcliffe was present at Old Trafford on Sunday as thousands of fans staged a protest ahead of kickoff. Most of the anger was directed at majority owners the Glazer family, although Ratcliffe himself has come in for criticism for his sweeping cost-cutting measures which have included making 450 staff redundant.

The 72-year-old British billionaire has also sanctioned ticket price rises, but stressed the decisions are necessary to prevent United from heading towards financial ruin.

"We are in the process of change and it's an uncomfortable period and disruptive and I do feel sympathy with the fans," said Ratcliffe. "The simple answer is the club runs out of money at Christmas if we don't do those things."