Transfer rumors, news: Mohamed Salah open to Barcelona move

Mohamed Salah's representatives have reportedly sounded out Barcelona over a potential move, while Eduardo Camavinga has been added to Manchester City's shortlist. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

With his Liverpool contract close to expiring, Barcelona have emerged as surprise contenders for Mohamed Salah's signature. MI News/NurPhoto

- Out-of-contract Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has offered himself to Barcelona, according to Diario Sport. The 32-year-old has been in blistering form for Arne Slot's team this season, notching up 27 goals and 17 assists in just 29 Premier League games. The Egypt international has reportedly already received an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal worth €50 million per season which, due to Barça's perilous financial situation, the Spanish side would find hard to match. Indeed, Salah would have to accept a significant reduction to even his current salary of £15m a year at Liverpool in order for the Blaugrana to comply with LaLiga's financial rules.

- Manchester City have placed Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on their list of options for the summer transfer window and are actively monitoring him, according to Florian Plettenberg. Many clubs are interested in the 22-year-old, but he hasn't decided whether he wants to leave Los Blancos and has a contract that runs until 2029.

- Jeremie Frimpong plans to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer and the full-back is prioritising a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid, says Sky Sports Deutschland. The Premier League is not seen as a viable option for the 24-year-old, despite plenty of interested suitors, due to the league being viewed as too physical for his style of play.

- FIFA World Cup winner Paul Pogba is now allowed to play following the end of his suspension, but doesn't have a club. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 31-year-old midfielder would still like to play in Europe, they suggest that his most likely options are a move to MLS -- possibly with Inter Miami CF -- or to Saudi Arabia to represent Al Ittihad or Al Shabab.

- AC Milan are considering a summer move for Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell as they prepare for the departure of Theo Hernández, according to TEAMtalk. Hernandez has reportedly received interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City and looks likely to depart in the summer, but the Serie A side haven't yet made a final decision on who they will move for when the transfer window opens.

- Arsenal are following the progress of Bologna's Santiago Castro as the Gunners continue to look for attacking reinforcements, according to Ekrem Konur. The Premier League club could face competition from Internazionale, Juventus, West Ham United, Everton, Newcastle United and Aston Villa -- all parties that are reportedly keeping an eye on the 20-year-old.