Man United's new stadium: What the 100,000-seater will look like

Manchester United reveal their plans for new stadium on the same site as Old Trafford. (2:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced plans to build a new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford.

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world's greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," Ratcliffe said in a statement.

The British billionaire had been open about his desire for a new, state-of-the art ground since he became a minority owner in February of last year, and the club had been studying whether to redevelop the existing stadium or build a new one.

Here's what it will look like:

Manchester United re-released images of the new stadium plans on Tuesday. Foster + Partners

Man United shared images of what the new stadium could look like. Foster + Partners

The new stadium is planned to have a capacity of 100,000. Foster + Partners

The new stadium is set to sit within a wider regeneration of the area. Foster + Partners

A source told ESPN that Man United will not have to play away from Old Trafford while the construction work is completed. Foster + Partners

The new plans are intended to create the "world's greatest football stadium." Foster + Partners

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.