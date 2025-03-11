Paul Pogba says it's "anger" and "determination" that's driving him to return to football following his doping ban, after clearing out his "entourage". (2:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Paul Pogba's 18-month ban from football officially ended on Tuesday, but he has decided to take his time to choose his next club and is not likely to sign anywhere until the end of the season, sources have told ESPN.

The France international is limited by his choices as he can only sign for sides in Major League Soccer, whose window closes on April 23, or in Japan's J1 League, whose closes on March 26.

Sources have told ESPN that Pogba is prioritising a return to one of Europe's major leagues, although he also open to many different options and has spoken to Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

He has already had interest from a number of clubs in recent months, including Ligue 1's Marseille, Serie A's Fiorentina and a number of LaLiga sides, sources told ESPN, although he has rejected offers from the Saudi Pro League and Brazilian Serie A.

Pogba is eyeing a place in France's 2026 World Cup squad and believes that finding a club in Europe, preferably in the Champions League or the Europa League, would be the best route to doing so.

The midfielder, who turns 32 on Saturday, was initially handed a four-year suspension after he tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance. It was later reduced to eighteen months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after an appeal. That ban came to an end on Tuesday.

The 2018 World Cup winner can now train and play competitive matches. His last game was a 29-minute cameo for Juventus in September 2023. The last time he played a full 90 minutes was three years ago with Manchester United in March 2022.

Pobga has spent his exile training on his own with a personal trainer and taking part in pick up matches in Miami, where he has been living with his family and will continue to do so as he waits until the end of the season to decide his future.