PSV fans attending the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at Emirates will have their ticket compensated. Getty

PSV have announced that they will compensate fans attending the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie at Arsenal on Wednesday.

The gesture comes in response to the Dutch side's 7-1 drubbing in the first leg of the tie, leaving them with them a near-impossible task of reaching the quarterfinals.

Paying for the match tickets of their away contingnent at the Emirates Stadium will cost PSV upwards of €200,000 ($218,550).

"After the poor result at home last week, your support and presence are extra appreciated," the club wrote in an email sent to the fans with a ticket.

PSV bounced back from the thrashing to Arsenal with a 2-1 win over Heerenveen on Saturday. The game marked the return of United States defender Sergiño Dest after a 11-month injury layoff.

Information from ESPN Netherlands contributed to this story.