Thomas Tuchel's first England squad: Stats on Rashford, Kane, Lewis-Skelly and more

Thomas Tuchel says he is "proud" to be England's manager and speaks about whether he will sing the national anthem. (1:42)

Thomas Tuchel's first England squad is in, and it's fair to say there are a few surprises.

Seasoned internationals Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have returned, while there are first call-ups for Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn and no place at all for Morgan Gibbs-White and Jack Grealish.

Behind the big decisions from England's new German coach, there are notable numbers.

Ahead of the opening World Cup Qualifying fixtures against Albania (March 21) and Latvia (March 24) for this 26-man squad, we take a look at some of those key stats.

Marcus Rashford has earned an England recall for the first time since March 2024 after impressing on loan at Aston Villa. He has played in all nine of Aston Villa's matches since joining the club, having featured in 67% of Manchester United's games this season. While he has not found the back of the net for Unai Emery's team, the forward has registered four assists -- averaging a goal contribution every 116 minutes.

Arsneal's Myles Lewis-Skelly (right) has been fast-tracked into the England squad by Thomas Tuchel. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Myles Lewis-Skelly is another of the surprise call-ups, having never played for England's under-21 side and only making his first-team debut for Arsenal in September. He would be the fourth player this century to make his first-team debut for club and country in the same season if he is handed his debut by Tuchel (Wayne Rooney in 2002-03, Theo Walcott in 2005-06, Marcus Rashford in 2015-16).

Dan Burn, at 32 years young, gets in after a strong season with Newcastle. Should he feature in either of the next two games, he'll be England's oldest debutant since a 33-year-old Kevin Davies in October 2010 against Montenegro.

Aaron Ramsdale has earned a return to the squad despite a tough campaign at club level. The Southampton goalkeeper could be part of the worst Premier League team ever and has conceded 48 goals in 20 league games since joining the club in the summer. However, he has saved 28 of 60 non-penalty big chances this season -- the most in the Premier League.

Jack Grealish has been left out after struggling for Manchester City this season. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

There was no place in Tuchel's squad for Jack Grealish, who has not scored a Premier League goal since Dec. 16, 2023. The 29-year-old has also not contributed a Premier League assist since Sep. 28. He has scored as many goals for England this season (two in three games) as he has for Manchester City in 26 games.

Also missing was Ben White, who hasn't played for England since dropping out of the World Cup squad in 2022. He also has managed just 101 Premier League minutes since returning from a knee injury in February.

Harry Kane is unsurprisingly in, and is two caps away from tying Billy Wright for the eighth-most earned by an England footballer (would be one behind Frank Lampard and Sir Bobby Charlton).

James Trafford, meanwhile, is aiming to become the first player from outside the top division of English football to play for England since Sam Johnstone. His fellow goalkeeper played for West Bromwich Albion when he debuted in June 2021.