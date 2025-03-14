Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea beat Man United to Quenda deal

Nedum Onuoha explains why Chelsea is a heavy favorite to win the UEFA Conference League after a 1-0 win over Copenhagen. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP wing-back Geovany Quenda, while Bayern Munich and Manchester United are interested in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Kimmich signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2029

- Amorim: We 'need to help' Fernandes win titles

- Martínez signs Barça contract extension until 2026

Sporting CP wing-back Geovany Quenda has reportedly agreed his next move. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP wing-back Geovany Quenda from under the noses of Man United, according to Fabrizio Romano. Quenda, 17, had looked set to move to Old Trafford for around €60m to rejoin his former boss Ruben Amorim. But, after conducting a secret medical at Chelsea, the Portugal U21 international will join the club in 2026 on a seven year contract for around €50m, and will stay at Sporting on loan next season.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to reunite with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are reported to have "concrete interest" in the 26-year-old amid their search for a forward, but it is believed that the Liga Portugal side will demand that his €10 0million release clause is activated if they are to let him go. Three other clubs are said to be monitoring the current situation of Gyokeres, while the Old Trafford hierarchy could be forced to move "several" players on before they are able to meet his valuation.

- Bayern Munich have renewed their interest in signing Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, but will face competition from Arsenal, says Bild. Williams, 22, is considered one of the top young players in Europe and has had Barcelona, Manchester City and others on his trail for some time. However, Bayern are keen to sign the Spain international ahead of their rivals and want to pay his €58m release clause to get it done, though Arsenal are also in contact with his representatives.

- AC Milan have decided against trying to sign João Félix on a permanent transfer this summer, leaving the Chelsea forward in limbo, Calciomercato reports. The 25-year-old is yet to score in Serie A since joining Milan on loan in January, and all the indications point to the player returning to West London at the end of the season. The Italian club do have the option to sign Félix for around €41m-€45m this summer. However, turmoil off the pitch looks to have halted their transfer activity for the time being.

- Liverpool have lined up young Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis as a possible alternative to Nico Schlotterbeck, reports BILD. With the Reds reportedly planning on recruiting a center-back this summer, several high-profile names have been thrown into the mix of late. Koulierakis, 21, bucks that trend, having enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga this season. According to BILD, the Greece international could be available for as little as €15m -- a significantly lower fee than what Liverpool would likely have to pay for Borussia Dortmund's Schlotterbeck.

- Several MLS clubs are interested in signing Timo Werner after Tottenham Hotspur decided not to exercise their option to sign him permanently, TEAMTalk reports. The Germany international is set to return to parent club RB Leipzig this summer, where his future remains up in the air. The New York Red Bulls are especially keen on signing Werner, whose contract expires in the summer of 2026. The report says the 29-year-old would be interested in moving to MLS later this year, as he bids to rejuvenate his career following a disappointing loan spell in North London.

Manchester United are open to parting ways with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the summer, reports Football Insider. Talks are believed to be ongoing with the representatives of the 19-year-old, but with little progress made, the Red Devils could move him on to help remain aligned with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. Multiple clubs from England's top flight are reportedly keeping close tabs on him, but United would prefer to move him on to a team in Europe rather than offload him to a domestic rival. Mainoo's current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN writer Tor-Kristian Karlsen explores why clubs are keen on Sporting's 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda.

Since the start of the season, Quenda's career has taken off. Not only did he make his first-team debut -- he scored on that occasion, which made him Sporting's youngest-ever goal scorer at senior level (beating Cristiano Ronaldo in the process) -- he was also called up to the senior Portugal side last year. Fielded as an orthodox right winger in Portugal's U17 side at the European Championship in June, the left-footed youngster made the Team of the Tournament. But, at Sporting, former boss Ruben Amorim entrusted him with added defensive responsibilities at right wing-back -- a move that few would've envisaged months ago -- and he rose to the challenge, putting in a string of positive performances at both ends of the pitch. Quenda brings enthusiasm, a high work-rate and conviction in attacking 1v1s. And, at 17, he has a high developmental ceiling. There's still work to be done on his decision-making and end product, and the idea of using him as a wing-back in the Premier League appears premature. But Quenda's change of pace, 1v1 skills and technical ability make him an exhilarating prospect.

OTHER RUMORS

Bayern Munich aren't currently considering a move for Santos forward Neymar despite reports, which are believed to be "wide of the mark." (Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg)

The representatives of France international left-back Theo Hernandez have informed AC Milan that he intends to stay at the club regardless of whether he is offered a new contract. He will enter the final year of his deal in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Three clubs in the Premier League and Serie A are interested in Fenerbahce and Croatia international goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. (Ekrem Konur)

Chelsea are keen on a future move for Sporting CP defensive midfielder Dario Essugo, who is on loan with La Liga side Las Palmas. (Ben Jacobs)

Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement with defender Ibrahima Konate over a new contract, with talks still ongoing. (Football Insider)

Talks over a new contract are set to take place between Bayern Munich and centre-back Eric Dier. (Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg)

play 0:55 Hutchison: Liverpool fans crying out for information on star's contracts Don Hutchison believes the Liverpool board need to communicate more with fans around the contract situation with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

- Real Madrid are eyeing a summer move for 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, who would be open to joining the Spanish giants. (TEAMTalk)

- If they were to do a deal, Chelsea would want a swap for 25-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in return. (FourFourTwo)

- Arsenal are chasing a deal to sign Newcastle's 27-year-old midfielder Bruno Guimarães this summer. (The Sun)

- William Saliba has no intention of leaving Arsenal despite Real Madrid being ready to pay a world-record fee for the 23-year-old defender. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Madrid are also interested in signing Bournemouth's 19-year-old centre-back Dean Huijsen. (AS)

- Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping a close eye on former Chelsea defender Ola Aina, who has impressed for Nottingham Forest. (TBR)

- Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 25, is being tracked by Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. (CaughtOffside)

- Liverpool and Arsenal have scouted 17-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi after his impressive displays this season. (TBR)

- Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is ready to sign a long-term contract now he has fully recovered from an ankle injury. (Cadena SER)

- Everton are eyeing a summer move for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff. (TalkSPORT)

- Empoli centre-back Luca Marianucci is set to join Napoli for around €10m after reaching a verbal agreement with the Serie A giants. (Fabrizio Romano)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is prioritising staying at the Parc des Princes. (L'Equipe)

Negotiations between Internazionale and Real Madrid are ongoing over a loan move for attacking midfielder Arda Guler. (Sport Media Set)