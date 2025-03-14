Stevie Nicol and Mark Ogden discuss Manchester United advancing in the Europa League after a dominating performance against Real Sociedad. (1:51)

Ruben Amorim has said he is "proud" of Patrick Dorgu for his sportsmanship during Manchester United's win against Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

United won the game 4-1 and sealed progress to the quarterfinal 5-2 on aggregate. In the second half, with the tie delicately poised at 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) to United, they were awarded a penalty after Hamari Traoré was adjudged to have brought down Dorgu in the box.

But, the 20-year-old quickly went up to the referee and gestured that he hadn't been fouled. A VAR check confirmed that and revoked the penalty.

"It's a good thing," Amorim said of Dorgu's gesture. "I'm proud of him. I cannot say if it's 0-0 or [we are] losing if I have the same response."

United went on to score twice more after the penalty incident. Bruno Fernandes completed his hat trick in the 87th minute before Diogo Dalot's injury time strike put gloss on the win.