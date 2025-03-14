Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Note: Liverpool play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.
Everton v West Ham United
Goodison Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Jack Harrison | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
ST Beto
Player availability updates:
Armando Broja, F, ankle, DOUBT
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo
LM Oliver Scarles | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | CM James Ward-Prowse | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
ST Jarrod Bowen | ST Mohammed Kudus
Player availability updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Vladimír Coufal, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
Portman Road
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex Palmer
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Kalvin Phillips
LW Julio Enciso | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Jaden Philogene
ST Liam Delap
Player availability updates:
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Player availability updates:
Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Etihad Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Rúben Dias | CB Abdukodir Khusanov | RB Rico Lewis
DM Nicolas Gonzalez
LM Jérémy Doku | CM Phil Foden | CM Bernardo Silva | RM Omar Marmoush
ST Erling Haaland
Player availability updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Tariq Lamptey
DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST João Pedro
Player availability updates:
Lewis Dunk, D, ribs, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Matt O'Riley, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
St. Mary's Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
LB Ryan Manning | CB Armel Bella-Kotchap | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | RB Kyle Walker-Peters
DM William Smallbone | DM Lesley Ugochukwu
LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling
ST Cameron Archer
Player availability updates:
Jan Bednarek, D, head, DOUBT
James Bree, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | AM Marshall Munetsi
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Player availability updates:
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Matheus Cunha, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 5
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Vitality Stadium
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier
ST Evanilson
Player availability updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, DOUBT
Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Kristoffer Ajer
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Player availability updates:
Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Michael Kayode, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Sepp van den Berg, D, knee, DOUBT
Arsenal v Chelsea
Emirates Stadium
Sunday, 1.30 p.m. GMT / 8.30 a.m. ET
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Mikel Merino | FWR Gabriel Martinelli
Player availability updates:
Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Levi Colwill | CB Wesley Fofana | RB Reece James
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Christopher Nkunku | AM Cole Palmer | RW Jadon Sancho
ST Pedro Neto
Player availability updates:
David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Malo Gusto, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Noni Madueke, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 12
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Craven Cottage
Sunday, 1.30 p.m. GMT / 8.30 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop
LM Antonee Robinson | CM Sander Berge | CM Andreas Pereira | RM Timothy Castagne
AM Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe
ST Raúl Jiménez
Player availability updates:
Sasa Lukic, M, suspension, due back Mar. 29
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Adama Traoré, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Guglielmo Vicario
LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro
CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr
FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson
Player availability updates:
Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3
Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3
Leicester City v Manchester United
King Power Stadium
Sunday, 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mads Hermansen
CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | CB Luke Thomas
LM Victor Kristiansen | CM Wilfred Ndidi | CM Boubakary Soumaré | RM James Justin
AM Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss
ST Jamie Vardy
Player availability updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Ayden Heaven | CB Victor Lindelöf
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen
ST Joshua Zirkzee
Player availability updates:
Altay Bayindir, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Patrick Dorgu, M/D, suspension, due back Apr. 1
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Harry Maguire, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Leny Yoro, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1