          Premier League injury news, Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea predicted XIs

          Why can't Man United play like this on a regular basis? (1:51)

          Stevie Nicol and Mark Ogden discuss Manchester United advancing in the Europa League after a dominating performance against Real Sociedad. (1:51)

          Mar 14, 2025, 12:00 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Note: Liverpool play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

          Everton v West Ham United
          Goodison Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Jack Harrison | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
          ST Beto

          Player availability updates:

          Armando Broja, F, ankle, DOUBT
          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo
          LM Oliver Scarles | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | CM James Ward-Prowse | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          ST Jarrod Bowen | ST Mohammed Kudus

          Player availability updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Vladimír Coufal, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

          Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
          Portman Road
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex Palmer
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Kalvin Phillips
          LW Julio Enciso | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Jaden Philogene
          ST Liam Delap

          Player availability updates:

          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Player availability updates:

          Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

          Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Etihad Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Rúben Dias | CB Abdukodir Khusanov | RB Rico Lewis
          DM Nicolas Gonzalez
          LM Jérémy Doku | CM Phil Foden | CM Bernardo Silva | RM Omar Marmoush
          ST Erling Haaland

          Player availability updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Tariq Lamptey
          DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST João Pedro

          Player availability updates:

          Lewis Dunk, D, ribs, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Matt O'Riley, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
          Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

          Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          St. Mary's Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          LB Ryan Manning | CB Armel Bella-Kotchap | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | RB Kyle Walker-Peters
          DM William Smallbone | DM Lesley Ugochukwu
          LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling
          ST Cameron Archer

          Player availability updates:

          Jan Bednarek, D, head, DOUBT
          James Bree, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | AM Marshall Munetsi
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Player availability updates:

          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Matheus Cunha, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 5

          AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
          Vitality Stadium
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
          LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier
          ST Evanilson

          Player availability updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, DOUBT
          Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Kristoffer Ajer
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Player availability updates:

          Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Michael Kayode, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Sepp van den Berg, D, knee, DOUBT

          Arsenal v Chelsea
          Emirates Stadium
          Sunday, 1.30 p.m. GMT / 8.30 a.m. ET

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
          FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Mikel Merino | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

          Player availability updates:

          Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Levi Colwill | CB Wesley Fofana | RB Reece James
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Christopher Nkunku | AM Cole Palmer | RW Jadon Sancho
          ST Pedro Neto

          Player availability updates:

          David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Malo Gusto, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Noni Madueke, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 12
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

          Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
          Craven Cottage
          Sunday, 1.30 p.m. GMT / 8.30 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop
          LM Antonee Robinson | CM Sander Berge | CM Andreas Pereira | RM Timothy Castagne
          AM Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Player availability updates:

          Sasa Lukic, M, suspension, due back Mar. 29
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Adama Traoré, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Guglielmo Vicario
          LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro
          CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr
          FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson

          Player availability updates:

          Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3
          Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3

          Leicester City v Manchester United
          King Power Stadium
          Sunday, 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mads Hermansen
          CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | CB Luke Thomas
          LM Victor Kristiansen | CM Wilfred Ndidi | CM Boubakary Soumaré | RM James Justin
          AM Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Player availability updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Ayden Heaven | CB Victor Lindelöf
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen
          ST Joshua Zirkzee

          Player availability updates:

          Altay Bayindir, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Patrick Dorgu, M/D, suspension, due back Apr. 1
          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Harry Maguire, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Leny Yoro, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1