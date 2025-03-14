Stevie Nicol and Mark Ogden discuss Manchester United advancing in the Europa League after a dominating performance against Real Sociedad. (1:51)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Note: Liverpool play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Everton v West Ham United

Goodison Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Jack Harrison | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom

ST Beto

Player availability updates:

Armando Broja, F, ankle, DOUBT

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo

LM Oliver Scarles | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | CM James Ward-Prowse | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka

ST Jarrod Bowen | ST Mohammed Kudus

Player availability updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Vladimír Coufal, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

Portman Road

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex Palmer

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Kalvin Phillips

LW Julio Enciso | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Jaden Philogene

ST Liam Delap

Player availability updates:

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Player availability updates:

Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Etihad Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Rúben Dias | CB Abdukodir Khusanov | RB Rico Lewis

DM Nicolas Gonzalez

LM Jérémy Doku | CM Phil Foden | CM Bernardo Silva | RM Omar Marmoush

ST Erling Haaland

Player availability updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Tariq Lamptey

DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST João Pedro

Player availability updates:

Lewis Dunk, D, ribs, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Matt O'Riley, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

St. Mary's Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

LB Ryan Manning | CB Armel Bella-Kotchap | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | RB Kyle Walker-Peters

DM William Smallbone | DM Lesley Ugochukwu

LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling

ST Cameron Archer

Player availability updates:

Jan Bednarek, D, head, DOUBT

James Bree, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | AM Marshall Munetsi

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Player availability updates:

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Matheus Cunha, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 5

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Vitality Stadium

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook

DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie

LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier

ST Evanilson

Player availability updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, DOUBT

Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Kristoffer Ajer

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Player availability updates:

Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Michael Kayode, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Sepp van den Berg, D, knee, DOUBT

Arsenal v Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

Sunday, 1.30 p.m. GMT / 8.30 a.m. ET

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey

FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Mikel Merino | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

Player availability updates:

Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Levi Colwill | CB Wesley Fofana | RB Reece James

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Christopher Nkunku | AM Cole Palmer | RW Jadon Sancho

ST Pedro Neto

Player availability updates:

David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Malo Gusto, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Noni Madueke, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 12

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Craven Cottage

Sunday, 1.30 p.m. GMT / 8.30 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop

LM Antonee Robinson | CM Sander Berge | CM Andreas Pereira | RM Timothy Castagne

AM Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe

ST Raúl Jiménez

Player availability updates:

Sasa Lukic, M, suspension, due back Mar. 29

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Adama Traoré, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Guglielmo Vicario

LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro

CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr

FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson

Player availability updates:

Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3

Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 3

Leicester City v Manchester United

King Power Stadium

Sunday, 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mads Hermansen

CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | CB Luke Thomas

LM Victor Kristiansen | CM Wilfred Ndidi | CM Boubakary Soumaré | RM James Justin

AM Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss

ST Jamie Vardy

Player availability updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Ayden Heaven | CB Victor Lindelöf

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen

ST Joshua Zirkzee

Player availability updates:

Altay Bayindir, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Patrick Dorgu, M/D, suspension, due back Apr. 1

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Harry Maguire, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Leny Yoro, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1