Kylian Mbappé has invested in the France SailGP Team, the Real Madrid star confirmed on Friday.

The France forward will own part of the French sailing team via his investment company Coalition Capital alongside the ACCOR group and other investors.

Mbappé's charity -- "Inspired By KM" (IBKM) -- will also become the French team's official charity partner as part of the deal too.

"We are excited to be on board with this new adventure," Mbappé said in a statement.

"I am also proud that IBKM has the opportunity to engage more young people around the world through this relationship."

Kylian Mbappé has invested in the France Sail GP team. Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images

Mbappé, 26, is broadening his portfolio with new ventures after purchasing French second division club Stade Malherbe de Caen last summer amongst other investments.

Founded in 2019 by five-time America's Cup winner Sir Russell Coutts and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, SailGP features 12 national teams competing in identical, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans.

The annual championship brings fans closer to the action than ever before, with close-to-shore stadium racing in iconic global destinations -- including Saint-Tropez in September.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Kylian Mbappé into our growing SailGP family of partners and investors -- he's undeniably one of the most influential athletes of our time, and an inspiration to sports fans across the globe" SAil GP CEO Coutts said.

The first event for the French SailGP team with Mbappé as one of the owners will be this weekend in Los Angeles while the Real Madrid superstar is on the pitch away at Villarreal in la Liga.