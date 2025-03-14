Ali Krieger reacts to the Luis Rubiales conviction for sexual assault and explains why she views the punishment as just a "slap on the wrist." (2:19)

Krieger: Luis Rubiales punishment is just a 'slap on the wrist' (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué was questioned by a judge on Friday as part of a judicial probe into the business deal that led to the Spanish Super Cup being hosted in Saudi Arabia.

Neither Piqué nor his lawyer spoke to reporters gathered outside the courthouse.

The probe is examining suspicions of corruption and money laundering in a lucrative move made by Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish football federation president, in 2019.

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué is part of a judicial probe over Super Cup deals. Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Madrid-based court has said that the federation and Saudi Arabia signed contracts in 2019 and 2020 to seal a 10-year agreement to stage the mini football tournament in the Middle Eastern nation for €40 million ($43 million) a year.

Another €4 million a year was to be paid as a commission to Piqué's sports entertainment company Kosmos while Piqué was still playing for Barcelona and participating in the Super Cup.

Piqué, the former husband of pop star Shakira, has since retired from football.

He has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors opened a probe of that deal in 2022 following leaked audio between Rubiales and Piqué regarding millions of euros in commissions.

Rubiales denied any wrongdoing when questioned by the judge in April of 2024. Piqué was placed under investigation the following month.

The case is still in its investigative phase. The judge can either conclude to shelve it or recommend it goes to trial.

Rubiales was convicted last month for sexual assault after kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso without her consent after the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup.