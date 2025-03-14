Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Howe has led Newcastle to their second Carabao Cup final in three years. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Eddie Howe has said Newcastle United have the chance to make history by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

A win at Wembley would see end the Tyneside club's wait for a first trophy since winning the European Fairs Cup in 1969. Their last domestic win was the 1955 FA Cup and in the time since, they've lost three finals in the same competition as well as two League Cup finals. The last of those defeats was to Manchester United in 2023.

"We want to break that wait for a trophy. It's not a negative. We're trying to look at it the other way round, it's the chance to make history and be remembered positively," Howe said in a news conference on Friday.

"That's not easy in this job. I want the players to look at it that way, to attack the game and give a good representation of ourselves."

The 47-year-old led Newcastle to the 2023 Carabao Cup final in his first full season at the helm. It was the club's first major final in 24 years and they appeared overawed by the occasion in their timid 2-0 loss to Man United.

But, Howe believes his side have come a long way in the time since.

"We've become more accustomed to the bigger games. That's been a big part of what we've done since we've been here. Big game experience should help us when we need it," he said.

"We've stayed competitive, in the main, in big games. Our style, we have adaptability, but also we have a clear method. A clear representation of us in and out of possession will be really important for us."

"Controlling emotion is the key, you need to feel the excitement and the potential 'what ifs'. If you're too emotional you won't perform at your best. It's getting that sweet spot absolutely right. We've got a lot of experienced players who have played in big games," he added.

A key player who will miss Sunday's final for Newcastle is Anthony Gordon. The England international scored in both legs of their semfinal against Arsenal, but is suspended for the final after being sent off in their FA Cup clash against Brighton at the start of the month.

Howe's side will also be without defenders Lewis Hall and Sven Botman, both of whom recently underwent surgeries.

"Losing big important players is never easy, but you have to come back stronger in a unified way," Howe said.

"We've tried to double down on our core strengths. The spirit is really good and that's why the win at West Ham was so important. Everything is positive."