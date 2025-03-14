Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has said he is finally seeing progress at Manchester United because the players are no longer "losing our minds" after setbacks.

United came from a goal down to beat Real Sociedad 4-1 on Thursday to book a place in the Europa League quarterfinals. After losing four straight games in December, Amorim's team are on a run of one defeat in their last six games.

It's been a tough start for the Portuguese coach, but he believes the players are now taking steps forward.

"I feel that in the last games that we understand the idea of what we want to do better," Amorim said. "We are better at understanding the plan for the games, we are giving more time for the team to win or draw games -- not conceding a goal and losing our minds and suffering another goal.

"We are understanding the moments of the game and also we are understanding better the way we want to play."

Ruben Amorim believes his Manchester United side are gradually improving. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Amorim is preparing for United's last game before the international break against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The 40-year-old is still having to deal with a depleted squad thanks to injuries to Lisandro Martínez, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, there is hope that Mason Mount might return to the squad against Leicester after more than three months out. The midfielder has trained this week, but wasn't ready to face Real Sociedad.

"I really love Mason Mount," Amorim said. "I see him and know how he suffered. I know how he does everything right -- he eats right, his physical aspect is perfect. He's trying too much. Maybe he is thinking too much about everything. He was a European champion, he is a talent. When a player does everything like he does, he will always have the support of everybody here at the club. We will try to manage the load.

"We need players like Mason Mount. I think he will be on the bench, we will see.

"We need him and every player. If he is fit I will take him. He cannot play too many minutes but just five minutes of Mason Mount is perfect."