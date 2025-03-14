Open Extended Reactions

Ted Lasso isn't done coaching quite yet.

On Friday, Apple TV+ announced that "Ted Lasso" will return for a fourth season. The third season ended with Lasso returning to Kansas to coach his son's soccer team after leading the fictional AFC Richmond team to a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays Lasso on the show, appeared on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast episode that was released on Friday, and revealed that Season 4 is currently being written and that Lasso will be coaching a women's team. The latter may pick up a plot thread introduced at the end of Season 3, where Richmond owner Rebecca Welton was considering creating an AFC Richmond women's team

Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 ... and he's got a new team



New episode with Jason Sudeikis!!



Video drops 9:30amET on YouTube

Listen early NOW on Wondery+ pic.twitter.com/XxeZ4YomBw — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 14, 2025

"Ted Lasso" has won two "Outstanding Comedy Series" Emmy awards and is among Apple TV+'s most watched shows.