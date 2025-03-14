Real Madrid and Real Betis remain deadlocked at 1-1 after Thibaut Courtois' brilliant stop on the goal line. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returned to Belgium squad on Friday as part of the first selection by recently hired coach Rudi Garcia.

Courtois left the team just before Euro 2024 in Germany after falling out with Belgium's then-coach, Domenico Tedesco.

In August, Courtois said he wouldn't be available for selection for Belgium under Tedesco's management.

Tedesco left the role in January and was replaced by Garcia.

Courtois was one of four goalkeepers picked by Garcia ahead of the upcoming Nations League play-off double-header against Ukraine.

Not among them was Koen Casteels, who was Belgium's starting goalkeeper at Euro 2024 but has made himself unavailable for the national team reportedly because of the circumstances around Courtois' return to the fold.

It is Garcia's first stint in international management, having coached at several big clubs including Napoli, Marseille and Roma in his much-travelled career.

Belgium squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Royal Antwerp), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Koni De Winter (Genoa), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bryan Heynen (Racing Genk), Jorthy Mokio (Ajax Amsterdam), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jérémy Doku (Manchester City), Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig), Alexis Saelemaekers (AS Roma), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).