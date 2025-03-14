Open Extended Reactions

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca has changed its name to Estadio Banorte in order to help fund the final stages of remodeling for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

The venue for the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, the stadium will become the first to host three World Cups when it hosts the opening game of the 2026 competition, which will be played across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The stadium will receive a loan of 2.1 billion pesos ($105 million) from Banorte, a major bank in the country that will be repaid over 12 years.

The deal between the bank and Ollamani, owners of the stadium, allows Banorte to have naming rights, as well as other promotions such as advertisements, signage and products in the venue. The latest investment is in addition to the 1.5 billion pesos ($75 million) that Ollamani has already invested in the remodel.

The Estadio Azteca is one of only two stadiums to have hosted two World Cup finals. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"It's an honor to unite with the most important financial institution in the country," said Emilio Azcárraga Jean, owner of Ollamani.

"With them we'll modernize this emblematic stadium while respecting its essence and architectural designs recognized for decades. It will be the most important place to showcase Mexico to the world."

The name change will mark the second in the stadium's 58-year existence after briefly being called Estadio Guillermo Cañedo in 1997. Closed since 2024 due to remodeling work, the Estadio Banorte is expected to finish construction later this year or in early 2026.

However, the new name will not be used during the 2026 World Cup. FIFA's strict sponsorship rules means stadiums that have sold their naming rights to sponsors will be forced to change their names for the tournament.

FIFA lists MetLife Stadium, where the final will be played on July 19, 2026, as New York New Jersey Stadium.