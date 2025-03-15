Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, while Newcastle United are interested on-loan Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani as a potential Alexander Isak successor. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Chelsea's Enzo Maresca eager to nail down goalkeeper spot

- Liverpool vs Newcastle: Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss final

- Kimmich signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2029

Could Cristian Romero be swapping north London for Madrid this summer? James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- A move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is being considered by Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. The 26-year-old, a 2022 World Cup-winner with Argentina, is a "concrete possibility" as Los Blancos prioritize signing a center back in the summer. The LaLiga club is also looking at Spurs rightback Pedro Porro as a potential alternative to Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has yet to sign a new contract at Anfield. Romero made his 16th appearance across all competitions in an injury disrupted season in Thursday's 3-1 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.

- Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the situation of on-loan Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to Calciomercato. The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, is reported to be on the Magpies' short list as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak if he leaves St. James' Park in the summer. It is expected, however, that Newcastle could face some competition from other Premier League clubs. But Kolo Muani is reportedly open to remaining in Turin if the Bianconeri secure qualification to the Champions League.

- Bayern Munich see Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz as their top priority this summer, Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reports. It is believed that the Bundesliga club is planning several moves in the next transfer window, but the latest indicates that it will look to complete a move for the 21-year-old before signing a winger, with Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens also on the radar. Wirtz has recently been linked with Manchester City.

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are all following he progress of Lyon winger Malick Fofana, according to CaughtOffside. The 19-year-old Belgium international has impressed for the Ligue 1 side this season, scoring nine goals (including six in the Europa League ) and registering five assists in 34 appearances. Fofana has a contract at Lyon until 2028, but could be available this summer for a fee of €50m.

- Internazionale are interested in Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, reports Rudy Galetti. It is said that the Nerazzurri are the only club to have "expressed interest" in the 27-year-old so far, with no signs of progress made regarding contract talks to remain at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Meret has started 25 of 28 matches in Serie A for the Azzurri this season, but he has just over three months remaining on his current deal.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí has named youngsters Quim Junyent, Andrés Cuenca, and Juan Hernández as the next three players to graduate from the club's La Masia to the first team. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan will need to pay a fee upward of £20m to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari. (Football Insider)

- West Ham United are considering a move for AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham when his loan at AC Milan ends this summer. (Football Insider)

- Plans are being prepared by Marseille to offer midfielder Adrien Rabiot a new contract to secure his future, with his current deal including a €10m release clause. (RMC Sport)

- Everton want to sign Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, but face competition from Sevilla for the Morocco youth international. (Football Insider)