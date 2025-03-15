Rodrigo Fáez debates which Barcelona attacker is the most dangerous ahead of their clash vs. Atletico Madrid. (2:21)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has warned his players not to switch off when they travel to Atlético Madrid in LaLiga this weekend.

Barça, who have played a game less than everyone else, go into the fixture top of the table, tied on points with Real Madrid. Atlético are just a point behind the pair in third.

However, Flick's side have failed to beat Atlético this season in two meetings, giving up late goals on both occasions.

They lost 2-1 to a stoppage time goal in LaLiga in December and conceded twice in the final 10 minutes as they drew 4-4 in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg recently.

Hansi Flick has not beaten Atlético Madrid yet this season. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I think we have actually made two great matches against Atlético, but of course we have to be focused from the beginning to the end of the match," Flick said in a news conference.

"I think in the first match, at the end we were not so focused like we can be.

"Also the second match was the same, in the beginning and also at the end, so we have to take care about that.

"When you make mistakes, Atlético can hurt you and this is what we have to defend against."

A win for Barça would put them in a really good position in the title race heading into the international break.

"It's also a long way to go for that, it's one match, if you win this match it will be very good to give you more confidence, more belief in what you're doing," Flick added of the possible implications of winning at the Metropolitano this weekend.

"They are one of the best teams, Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Atlético, they are fantastic teams.

"LaLiga clubs know how to play football, it's not easy to win against all these teams, they have something special. But we're in a really good situation, we're on a really good level, a fantastic level, I'm very happy about this.

"If you are focused and eveyone gives his best version, we have a lot of potential in the team. This is what I see at the moment and this makes me really, really happy."

Barça have no new injury doubts ahead of the game, with Marc-André ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen the only absentees.

However there are some selection dilemmas, especially in midfield, where Gavi is pushing for more minutes behind Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

Gavi's lack of regular game time recently saw him omitted from the Spain squad on Friday, but Flick backed him to return.

"He came from a huge injury and he's 20 years old," Flick said. "Now, at the moment , he is I think not the first phase but the second after the injury, [which is a] more difficult situation but he's doing great.

"I'm happy he's here and I think we will play many, many years for this amazing club and be one of the superstars here. He can improve a lot, he will do this.

"His attitude is unbelievably good, he's really focused and really happy here. I think for the World Cup 2026 he will be there and be able to play, 100%."