Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham's game against Wycombe Wanderers in English football's third tier was halted for nearly 50 minutes on Saturday because of a medical incident in the crowd.

The score was 0-0 in the 77th minute when the match was stopped. A spectator was treated for an undisclosed complaint and was taken to the hospital.

Wrexham posted on X that the spectator "left the stadium in a stable condition."

After that delay, both sets of players were given 10 minutes to warm up again before the match restarted.

Wrexham went on to win 1-0 and moved above Wycombe into second place in the standings with nine games remaining in the season.

Owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since 2021, Wrexham are looking to secure a third straight promotion to get into the second-tier Championship. The team would be only one more promotion away from playing in the Premier League, one of the ambitions of Reynolds and McElhenney.