Christian Pulisic equaled his career-best goal tally for a season with his 15th goal of the campaign in AC Milan's 2-1 win over Como on Saturday.

The goal came in his 38th game in all competitions, already matching the tally of his debut season with Milan, which came in 50 games. The 26-year-old is the first Milan player to score 15-plus goals in all competitions in each of his first two seasons since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

His 47 goal contributions for Milan in all competitions (30 goals, 17 assists) is tied for the most for Milan since this past season, matching Rafael Leão.

It was also Pulisic's third goal in two matches after his two goals last weekend helped Milan fight back to win 3-2 at Lecce and end a three-match losing streak.

Milan went behind again on Saturday, when Lucas Da Cunha drilled into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the area in the 33rd minute.