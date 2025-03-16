Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eye Liverpool's Luis Díaz

Open Extended Reactions

Representatives of Liverpool forward Luis Díaz have been informed of interest from Barcelona, while the Reds are in pole position in the race for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Source: Pulisic in talks over new AC Milan deal

- Virgil van Dijk eyes place among Liverpool greats

- Dele Alli sent off on Como debut in first match for 748 days

Could Liverpool forward Luis Díaz swap Anfield for Camp Nou this summer? Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are interested in Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are reported to see the 28-year-old Colombia international as an ideal profile to add to their squad in the summer, with sporting director Deco keen on landing him. It is said that the representatives of Díaz have already been informed of interest, but the LaLiga club need to wait until the summer to assess whether their perilous financial situation will enable them to make an approach for his signature.

- A move to Liverpool is the preference of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, according to The Mirror. It is believed that the Reds are lining up a transfer for the 24-year-old in the summer, though both Newcastle United and Chelsea are also keen on signing him. Guéhi is reported to be seen as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who has just over three months remaining on his contract at Anfield. Palace are looking to replace Guéhi with Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer, according to Football Insider.

- LAFC are tracking Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, according to Relevo. It is reported that a meeting is set to take place as Atleti look for clarity on the 33-year-old's future, amid belief that he wants to leave Europe to make the switch to MLS in the summer. Negotiations regarding Griezmann's potential switch to the Black and Gold are believed to be at an advanced stage, in a deal that could see him join up with compatriots Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. Meanwhile free agent midfielder Paul Pogba was also spotted in the stands as LAFC lost 1-0 to Austin FC on Saturday.

- A move for Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez is under consideration by Atlético Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. The LaLiga club are believed to be keen to land a forward in the summer, and it is reported that the Reds are open to accepting an offer for the 25-year-old, who has scored five goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season. Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is also on Atleti's radar.

- Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, according to Football Insider. It is reported that Spurs have been informed that they could acquire the 25-year-old for £25 million in the summer, with manager Ange Postecoglou still looking to reinforce his forward line. Vlahović is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium in June, and the Bianconeri are willing to move him on if he doesn't sign a contract extension.

EXPERT TAKE

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has met informally with Luis Díaz's agent in the past, while the Colombia international's father has previously revealed his son would love to play in Spain one day. The pieces have never fallen into place before: Barça either haven't had the money or have had other priorities, while Liverpool have not wanted Díaz to leave. But could it be different this time?

ESPN has reported that Barça want to strengthen their attack this summer. They wanted to sign a left winger last year, when Athletic Club's Nico Williams was a target, and will revisit strengthening that position ahead of next season. The club's financial situation is still not perfect, but there is belief within the club there will be some money to invest. How much is not yet known. Liverpool, meanwhile, may feel more pressured to listen to offers with Díaz's deal up in 2027. They could still demand a decent fee this summer, but his value would begin to decrease thereafter.

However, it's unclear how high up Barça's list of priorities Díaz is. Whether they move for him or not will depend on many factors: whether they go for a No.9 or a winger; the cost of any Díaz deal; and, finally, if they do go for a winger, would they pick Díaz over other options like Williams?

There are a lot of questions to be answered, and it's a transfer which doesn't feel close, but it doesn't feel as easily dismissible as it did in the past. -- Sam Marsden

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been alerted through a number of intermediaries to the availability of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong before his contract runs out in the summer of 2026. (CaughtOffside)

- Juventus are monitoring the situation of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has scored 20 goals in 22 games on loan at Galatasaray, and they hope to negotiate a deal to avoid paying the 26-year-old's €75m release clause. (Nicolò Schira)

- Serie A club Como are looking at a summer move for Real Madrid's Spain youth international full-back Jesus Fortea, after the 17-year-old told Madrid earlier this year that he wasn't ready to renew his contract, which expires in 2026. (Marca)

- A number of Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation of Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, whose demands for a new contract could lead the Giallorossi to let the 25-year-old Belgian leave. (Calciomercato)

- Goalkeeper Mario de Luis, a rising star of Real Madrid's academy after becoming No. 1 for the club's B team RM Castilla, could be available on a free transfer this summer when his contract is due to expire. (Marca)