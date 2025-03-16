Footballers in Colombia's top two men's divisions and the women's league have voted for strike action over working conditions. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

More than 1,000 football players in Colombia have voted to strike after failing to reach an agreement with the country's football federation (FCF) and Dimayor League over working conditions, union body FIFPRO said.

In January, partial agreements were reached between the sides but talks were set to continue through February on other key union demands. However, the second stage of negotiations did not satisfy the players union's requests, it added.

FIFPRO said there was a failure to reach agreement on nine key points including the players' statute, participation in TV rights and protocol against discrimination.

The FCF did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours.

A total of 1,221 players from Colombia's top two men's divisions and the women's league voted, with 1,067 (87%) backing the strike, FIFPRO said.

It did not state when the strike action would take place.