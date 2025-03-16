Jeff Kassouf wonders if the top four NWSL teams are in danger of becoming uncatchable for the rest of the league. (2:23)

Sydney Leroux has said she will take a "step away from soccer for my mental health" one day before her club, Angel City, begins their NWSL campaign against the San Diego Wave.

Leroux, 34, insisted in the post, made on Instagram, that she would be back.

"This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to say or admit to myself. But after a lot of reflection, I've made the difficult decision to step away from soccer for my mental health," Leroux said.

Sydney Leroux signed a new deal with Angel City during the offseason. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm a fighter -- I always have been. I take pride in showing up, in giving everything I have, but right now I owe it to myself and my children to take a step back and take care of me.

"I've always prided myself on being honest, authentic, and true to who I am both on and off the field and this moment is no different. To everyone who has supported me, loved me, and believed in me -- thank you.

"This isn't goodbye, I will be back, just like always in true Syd fashion."

Leroux, who has been with Angel City since their inaugural NWSL season in 2022 signed a contract extension through 2027 during the offseason.

In September last year the NWSL announced broadened mental health services as part of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

ESPN reported at the time that the maximum term of a player's mental leave remains the same: whichever is the shorter of six weeks or the remainder of their contract. Previously, however, a psychologist or psychiatrist had to recommend that the player take a mental leave. The new CBA expands the scope of mental health professionals who can make that recommendation. A licensed mental health provider is one of the required staff positions for each team.

Leroux has scored 10 goals in 42 NWSL matches for Angel City as well as 35 in 77 appearances for the United States women's national team. She won the World Cup with the USWNT in 2015.