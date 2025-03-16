Newcastle United stun Liverpool to lift Carabao Cup - in pictures

Newcastle United turned Wembley black and white as they rid themselves of ghosts of the past to win their first trophy since 1969. Eddie Howe's side lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday after comprehensively beating Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley.
From the get-go, Newcastle were in control and restricted Arne Slot's side to just one shot in the first-half. At the stroke of half-time, Dan Burn leapt highest from a corner and sent a powerful header into the bottom corner.
The goal sent the Newcastle contingent at Wembley into raptures, and early into the second-half their euphoria went up a notch. Alexander Isak clinically slotted home from a Jacob Murphy knock-down just a few minutes after having a goal disallowed for offside.
Substitute Federico Chiesa scored deep in injury time to give Liverpool a lifeline but Howe's side held on for a historic win.
Here is the story of the final in pictures.