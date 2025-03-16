Newcastle United stun Liverpool to lift Carabao Cup - in pictures

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United turned Wembley black and white as they rid themselves of ghosts of the past to win their first trophy since 1969. Eddie Howe's side lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday after comprehensively beating Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley.

From the get-go, Newcastle were in control and restricted Arne Slot's side to just one shot in the first-half. At the stroke of half-time, Dan Burn leapt highest from a corner and sent a powerful header into the bottom corner.

The goal sent the Newcastle contingent at Wembley into raptures, and early into the second-half their euphoria went up a notch. Alexander Isak clinically slotted home from a Jacob Murphy knock-down just a few minutes after having a goal disallowed for offside.

Substitute Federico Chiesa scored deep in injury time to give Liverpool a lifeline but Howe's side held on for a historic win.

Here is the story of the final in pictures.

Newcastle United fans were out in full force at Wembley Stadium to roar on their side. Getty

The Premier League's runaway leaders Liverpool went into the final as favourites. Getty

Liverpool couldn't cope with Dan Burn's aerial threat and his towering header gave Newcastle the lead close to half-time. Getty

The Newcastle centre-back capped off a week in which he earned his first England call-up in some style. Getty

Alexander Isak's smart finish eight minutes after the break put Newcastle in control of the final. Getty

The star striker's celebration was just as impressive as his goal. Getty

Federico Chiesa's goal deep in injury-time raised heart rates in the stadium. Getty

Newcastle held on to end a trophy drought that has weighed down on them for decades. Getty

It has been a difficult week for Liverpool, who were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG just a few days prior. Getty