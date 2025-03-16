Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reacts to their 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. (1:30)

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães said it was the best day of his life as they beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to win their first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Newcastle, who last tasted domestic glory when they won the FA Cup in 1955, took the lead in the first half when centre back Dan Burn buried a header into the back of the net and doubled their advantage through striker Alexander Isak after the break.

"It's all for these fans. They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history," Brazil midfielder Guimaraes said.

"We can now say we are the champions again...

Bruno Guimarães made history as Newcastle United captain. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

"This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to [former Newcastle captain Alan] Shearer. He texted me before the game. I'm so emotional today."

Burn put Newcastle ahead in the 45th minute with a bullet header. The Newcastle centre back pulled away to the far post and craned his neck to head the ball down into the turf and past the despairing dive of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Newcastle then had an Isak effort disallowed by VAR for offside but it was only moments before the striker got his goal, pouncing on a Jacob Murphy knock-down and firing into the back of the net in the 52nd minute.

Liverpool flickered into life late in the game and Federico Chiesa scored to give them a barely deserved lifeline in stoppage time but Eddie Howe's Newcastle side held on.