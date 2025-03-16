Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reacts to their 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. (1:30)

Dan Burn said he is afraid of going to sleep and waking from a "dream" after scoring in Newcastle United's 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool -- two days after earning his first England call-up at the age of 32.

Burn's first-half header and an Alexander Isak goal early in the second-half secured a first domestic trophy for Newcastle since 1955 before Federico Chiesa's stoppage time goal halved the deficit for Liverpool.

Defender Burn, a boyhood Newcastle supporter who was raised just 15 miles away from the city, has had journeyman career that started with him supplementing his income working in a supermarket as a teenager before becoming a free agent after being released by Fulham in 2016.

But after being called into Thomas Tuchel's first World Cup squad on Friday for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, Burn said he doesn't want the week to end.

"I've had worse weeks," Burn told Sky Sports. "I don't want to go to sleep because I feel like I'm dreaming and it's all going to be a lie.

"I feel strange, I feel numb at the minute. "I knew Alexis [Mac Allister] wasn't looking at the ball [for the goal] and I'd be able to get a jump on him.

"I don't get many so I saved it for a big occasion."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was gushing over Burn in his postmatch news conference, and said the play that resulted in the opening goal had been well drilled before the game.

"What a week for him. His performance today, he was colossal for us at the back," Howe said. "His goal -- we have been working on those corners for two weeks and had mixed success, but he has delivered one. An incredible header.

"We sat down two weeks before the game and thought a set-piece could win us the game and little things can make a difference -- Kieran [Trippier]'s ball and Dan's header."

Despite what is likely to be a night of celebration for Newcastle, Burn said he will make sure he is the first to report when Tuchel's England squad meets at St George's Park on Monday.

"Tomorrow morning, I'll be first there at 8 o'clock," Burn said.