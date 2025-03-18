Fulham and USMNT defender Antonee Robinson explains his mindset when comparing himself to the other top defenders. (1:04)

Mauricio Pochettino has said the U.S. men's national team can be the best in the world within "five or 10 years" due to the growing investment in soccer in the country.

Pochettino, who was appointed USMNT coach last September, has not shied away from the pressure of leading the team at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT's best finish at a World Cup was a semifinal place at the inaugural edition in 1930 and, in the modern era, a quarterfinal exit in 2002.

But the former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach cited the U.S. Soccer Federation's recent announcement of a new national training center in Atlanta, financed in part by a $50 million contribution from Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, as a catalyst for the U.S. to join the world's elite soccer countries.

It is, he said, "as important an impact" as having eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi currently playing in MLS with Inter Miami.

"The eight countries which have won the World Cup all have amazing training centers," he told British media outlets in an interview published Tuesday.

"When you go to the U.S. now [for training camps], one time you go to Los Angeles, then it's New York, Chicago, Miami, Orlando or St. Louis. Where is the center for football? If you look at the training centers of the NFL and baseball, you say: 'Wow.' With football, it is: 'Where is the team going to train?' We need to ask the colleges and universities.

Mauricio Pochettino will lead the USMNT into a World Cup on home soil next year. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

"Before the World Cup, U.S. Soccer is building an amazing training center in Atlanta and that is going to be one of the most unbelievable training centers in the world. That is going to be the base of soccer. It is the moment where people can see, soccer is going to be a serious sport because it has a home.

"We need to congratulate the federation, and all the donors involved, who are helping to grow the sport, because it's No. 1 in the world. Because in five or 10 years, for sure we can be No. 1 in the world. It could be."

Pochettino was also asked about a recent interaction between President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Asked by Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office if the U.S. can win the World Cup next year, Infantino replied: "Yes, with the public behind [them]."

"I was disappointed with his answer," Pochettino said with a smile. "He should say, 'You need to ask your great coach, Pochettino, because for sure he can give a better opinion!'"

Pochettino's next opportunity to prepare the USMNT for next year's first-ever 48-team World Cup comes this week with the Concacaf Nations League Finals.

The U.S. will take on Panama at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Thursday, with the winner meeting the victor between Mexico and Canada at the same venue on Sunday.