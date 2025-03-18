Open Extended Reactions

Sonia Bompastor is yet to lose a match as Chelsea manager. Getty

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor has confirmed that Keira Walsh is available for their Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Manchester City but confirmed that United States defender Naomi Girma remains sidelined.

The duo, who joined the club in January, missed Chelsea's win over City in the Subway Cup final on Saturday with injury.

The clash on Wednesday is the second in a run of four games in 12 days between the two sides, with a Women's Super League clash sandwiched between the two legs of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Bompastor said there were no fresh injury concerns from Saturday's final, with Walsh the only player to return to the squad. Girma, along with Guro Reiten and Maelys Mpomé remain out.

"Always positive when you have players [Walsh] who come back in the squad, [it] gives me even more options going into the game, but also having more options in the bench," she told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I am lucky enough to have a really good squad, lot of talent and quality and depth," she added.

"So that's really important for me to involve everyone in these four games especially because maybe at some point we'll need to have some freshness. It'll be maybe something really important."

Chelsea's Subway Cup triumph was the first step on their path to a possible quadruple. Besides being in the Champions League quarterfinals, the west London side are eight points clear at the top of the Women's Super League and into the semfinals of the FA Cup.

Captain Millie Bright said her side's lofty ambitions were the reason for low-key celebrations in the aftermath of the the cup win.

"There was zero celebrations," she said.

"I wouldn't lie about that situation. Everyone was tucked in bed by 9:30, we were all resting I was definitely tucked in, I was flat-out.

"Everyone is sensible. I think we're all very professional and we've got our eyes set on big targets this year and I think you've got to enjoy those moments in the best way that you can.

"But ultimately it was about recovering as quick as we could so that we could get back out on the pitch and prepare for our game."