U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday it will be doubling the prize money for the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, reaching a record-breaking $1 million in an effort to continue building interest in the tournament.

The organization increased investment from last year's overall figure of $475,000.

Now, the winner of the U.S. Open Cup will receive $600,000, while the runner-up prize will increase to $250,000. U.S. Soccer also confirmed the highest ranked teams in Division II, Division III and the Open Division will all receive $50,000.

"This year's increased purse shows U.S. Soccer's commitment to continue to build enthusiasm and interest around the Open Cup as we head into the 110th playing of the tournament," said David Wright, U.S. Soccer's Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement.

"With teams beginning play this week, this year's tournament is shaping up to be a thriller and the U.S. Soccer celebrates all the clubs competing for the top prize."

LAFC won last year's U.S. Open Cup. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Beyond the money, the winner of the 2025 edition of the tournament will earn a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Open Cup, which is the oldest ongoing soccer competition in the U.S. and allows professional and amateur teams to participate together in a single elimination tournament, has long struggled to attract investment and a large audience.

Its future was called into question last year following criticism of its quality and impact on the calendar by Major League Soccer. The top division in the U.S. initially announced it would be withdrawing its first teams from the competition before a compromise was later reached that saw eight MLS first teams participate.

Sixteen MLS teams will be participating in this year's tournament alongside 24 clubs from the USL Championship, 14 from USL League One, 10 from MLS NEXT Pro and 14 open division qualifying round winners.

Those MLS teams not featuring in the U.S. Open Cup will take on Liga MX in the 2025 edition of Leagues Cup in an effort to not oversaturate the calendar.

The U.S. Open Cup kicks off Tuesday, though MLS will begin participating in the later rounds of the competition.