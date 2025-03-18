Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal were frustrated by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Getty

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers has said she believes that her side can overturn their 2-0 deficit after falling short against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

The north London side trudged to a 2-0 loss -- their first in the competition since the 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich when former boss Jonas Eidevall was still in charge -- after goals from Linda Caicedo and Athenea del Castillo exploited the visitor's defensive frailties.

"I think we're all confident that we can do something against them at the Emirates at home because it's only half-time," Slegers told a news conference after the loss.

"It's half-time, it's two nil but it's half time, so we are confident. I think it's an even game where both teams are battling and fighting for the ball. I think we have more of the ball. I think we create more chances and I think what they do, they did it really well today."

Arsenal had 13 shots but only managed to get one on target, highlighting a lack of clinical edge in the final third.

Slegers also criticised the state of the muddy and torn up pitch.

"Maybe on another surface as well we can move the ball a little bit quicker and create bigger spaces as well," she said. "We knew the condition of the pitch. So we had a plan for it but then it's always hard because over a season and over time you work on things and you have an identity the way you want to do things.

"Then reality comes and these conditions come and all of a sudden you need to do things differently so that's hard. The players tried so all credit to them for trying and their work rate."

Arsenal host Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinal next Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.