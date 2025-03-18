Open Extended Reactions

The San Diego Wave have agreed a deal to sign Colombian defender Daniela Arias from Brazil's Corinthians, sources told ESPN.

The Wave will pay a transfer fee of $150,000 to secure Arias, sources said.

Arias, 30, is a center-back who played for Colombia at the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. She helped Corinthians win the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian league and Supercopa in 2024.

Arias will join a San Diego team that lost several star players in recent months, including the $1.1 million world-record transfer of United States center-back Naomi Girma to Chelsea.

Daniel Arias will be tasked with helping to replace Naomi Girma at the San Diego Wave. Matt McNulty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

New Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall, who resigned from his post as Arsenal manager last fall, opened the new NWSL season with several new players, including French midfielder Kenza Dali and U.S.-born German youth international Gia Corley.

Corley scored in the Wave's 1-1 draw with Angel City FC on Sunday to open the regular season.

The NWSL's primary transfer window remains open through Monday.