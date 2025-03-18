Ruben Amorim reacts to Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho's goals during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League. (1:16)

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he expects to leave the club at the end of the season but added that he's not ready to move back to home-country Denmark yet.

The 33-year-old, who joined United in 2022, can leave the club as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season.

"I haven't been told anything and since I haven't, I assume the collaboration will end," he said in an interview to Danish outlet TV2.

"That's how I interpret it. Everyone knows my contract is expiring, so I expect there's only one way this will go."

"I haven't thought much about it. In my mind, I'm prepared to find something new. What that will be, I haven't decided yet," he added.

"I don't have anything specific that I really want to try, so I'll see what comes along and what fits me and my family."

Eriksen has made just 14 appearances in all competitions under United boss Ruben Amorim since his appointment in November last year. However, he started each of their last two Premier League games against Arsenal and Leicester City.

The midfielder has spent his entire senior career outside Denmark, with spells at Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Brentford. However, he said he isn' ready to move his career back home just yet.

"I feel like I still have a few good years left abroad. If I move to Denmark, it would feel like focusing a lot on family and winding down my career, and that's fine, but I'm not there yet."

When asked if that was down to the massive attention he'd receive in Denmark, he said: "Not at all. It's only about football and where I am now. I've spent many years abroad, so moving home would feel like moving to an entirely new country.

"We're not there yet," he said.